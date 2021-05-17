Cap Coast woman hit with extra 2-year driving ban

The decision to drive while disqualified by a court order cost Rebekah Elizabeth Kelk dearly.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that police caught Kelk driving on Hill Street at Emu Park on May 1.

It was only in late March that a court had disqualified her from driving for eight months.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Kelk $750 and disqualified her from driving for a further two years which goes on top of the original penalty.

