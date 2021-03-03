Cap Coast Writers Festival receives funding boost

The Capricorn Coast Writers Festival committee planning a previous festival. Pictured are Shelley Russell Nolan, Nene Davies, Lincoln Bertoli, Amy Andrews, Nicky Way.

The 2021 Capricorn Coast Writers Festival has received a generous boost with a $17,500 grant from the Queensland Government.

The organisers received the grant from the Queensland Arts Showcase Program (QASP) which will allow them to host world-class writing and reading workshops.

The event will run from June 11 to 13 and is aimed at “anyone who dares to write, loves to read, and wants to learn”.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga praised the festival organisers who worked diligently to bring nationally and internationally recognised authors to the area.

“They also aim to highlight local literary talent and shine the spot on the importance of books and reading to the local community,” she said.

The festival organisers say that in collaboration with industry professionals, participants are offered a program of professional development, networking, and audience access, helping to address the solitary nature of writing, and difficulties of accessing professional development in regional centres.

Authors, presenters and the CCWF committee at one of the final events for the 2019 festival. Claire Dunne, Anna Daniels, David Hunt, Jen J McLeod, Joel Naoum, Alli Sinclair, Nicky Way, T.M Clark, Louise Thurtell, Amy Andrews and Nene Davies.

The Festival is one of 21 Queensland arts projects which received a share of $812,037 from the latest round of the QASP to deliver diverse cultural experiences across the state.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said this investment supported the development of new works and arts experiences that connected communities, addressed important local social issues, created employment opportunities and built creative skills and career pathways.

“The arts are key to delivering the Palaszczuk Government’s plan for economic recovery, each year injecting $8.5 billion into the state’s economy and supporting more than 92,000 jobs for Queenslanders,” Minister Enoch said.

“The program was redesigned in 2020, in consultation with the arts sector, with a renewed focus on supporting social outcomes in communities, stabilising arts companies and driving employment in the creative industries.”

For more information about Queensland Arts Showcase Program (QASP), and other Arts Queensland funding programs, visit www.arts.qld.gov.au

Applications for QASP Round 3 are now open, for more information visit: https://www.arts.qld.gov.au/aq-funding