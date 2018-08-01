Cap Coast's biggest accommodation group under new management

IDEAS FLOW: Danielle Vout and Craig Dunne with Neil Dunne, looking at taking Salt, Echelon and Beaches at Lammermoor to the next level.

SALT, Echelon and Beaches on Lammermoor have had a changing of the guard, with new owners trading under the Stay Yeppoon banner taking control of all three accommodations.

With plans to improve their standards even further, it's all good news.

New managing directors Danielle Vout and Craig Dunne couldn't be more enthusiastic about the move and are already bringing new ideas to the table.

Originally from Duaringa, Mr Dunne, who spent many holidays on the Capricorn Coast, was thrilled to take on his new role.

Danielle and Craig with Tanya and Grant from Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant. They plan to work together to showcase the area. Trish Bowman

"The Capricorn Coast has gone ahead in leaps and bounds in recent years and we are really excited about being part of that," he said.

"Danielle and I are both from small regional towns and have a big emphasis on working with the local community and other small business.

"While our initial focus is on improving our services and standards, we will also be working with other local businesses to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience when they stay with us, regardless of whether they are international travellers, miners looking for a weekend by the beach or locals who just need a break.

"The region has so much to offer and we want to ensure our guests get the most and the best from their stay."

Ms Vout said the four couples that made up the Stay Yeppoon group were determined to ensure the facilities at all three accommodations were some of the best on the Coast.

Beaches on Lammermoor at Yeppoon is an impressive sight at night. Contributed

Salt

50 one, two and three-bedroom apartments

4.5-star absolute beachfront

New modern building

Rare beach-front location

Ground-floor restaurant and cafe

Two pools (one heated)

Gymnasium

Conference and function rooms

Beaches on Lammermoor

4.5-star opposite Lammermoor Beach

24 apartments

Lagoon and spa

Views of ocean, islands, harbour and hinterland

Barbecue facilities

Echelon

41 self-contained luxury apartments

4.5-star absolute beachfront

Handy CBD location

Rooftop pool and recreational area

"Craig and I and the Stay Yeppoon group love this area with a passion and look forward to helping our guests get the most of their visit," she said.

"We are excited to be re-energising Salt, Echelon and Beaches on Lammermoor resort.

"All the former staff stayed on and are as excited as we are about up-skilling to provide a higher level of service as you would expect in first-class accommodation.

"For us, it is all about building partnerships, so we look forward to getting to know more of our local traders in retail, the tourism industry, services and the local trades."

Echelon Apartments in Yeppoon. Diana Vidovic (Trivago Trial)

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll welcomed the new owners and managing directors last week.

"We are so thrilled to welcome such passionate people to our local tourism industry and the team at Capricorn Enterprise look forward to working with Danielle and Craig," Ms Carroll said.

"Stay Yeppoon, with their three properties, is the single largest accommodation provider onthe Capricorn Coast, so itis critical that their products succeed, which in turn helps our destination succeed.

"As soon as we met, it was evident that they will succeed because they understand customer service and are keen to learn about tourism trade distribution and leverage off our Capricorn Coast and Southern Great Barrier Reef destination branding efforts."