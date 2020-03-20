Cap Enterprise challenge to help our region

HOLIDAY HERE: Kerry Kerr, Neil Lethlean, Mary Carroll, Krista Brown, Heather Congram and Alyssah Anderson from Capricorn Enterprise are all leading by example.

HOLIDAY HERE: Kerry Kerr, Neil Lethlean, Mary Carroll, Krista Brown, Heather Congram and Alyssah Anderson from Capricorn Enterprise are all leading by example.

CAPRICORN Enterprise staff responded to a challenge thrown down by CEO Mary Carroll which committed the small but passionate team to lead by example and book a weekend within the Capricorn region (from the Keppel Islands to the Central Highlands) in support of local business.

Seeing the impacts of COVID-19 on local business, the team has risen to the challenge and are calling out for everyone to follow suit.

Ms Carroll said after fielding calls from many of their operators beginning to see drastic decline in business following coronavirus impact, resulting in cancellations of accommodation and tour bookings, the Capricorn Enterprise team has ramped up their focus on supporting local business, and are calling on other employers to do the same.

“Although this business practice is one that our small organisation has always believed to be extremely important, now more than ever, the community needs our support,” Ms Carroll said.

“Over the coming months, it is vital that we all stay connected and keep our local businesses thriving, always looking locally before spending money out of our region.”

In a bid to do his part to spend local, stay local and love local, Capricorn Enterprise Regional Economic Development Manager, Neil Lethlean has already secured his weekend stay out west.

“After a work trip to Carnarvon Gorge two years ago, it’s been on my bucket list to return with my wife and, for various reasons, we have neglected to make the trek,” Mr Lethlean said.

“We will be using this trip to enjoy social distancing and isolate ourselves among the beauty of the Sandstone Wilderness during April.”

Ms Carroll said, with the only requirement to use social platforms to share their holidays with the broader public, other Capricorn Enterprise staff were considering trips to Great Keppel Island, Byfield, Sapphire Gemfields, with some even contemplating a stay overlooking the Fitzroy in the beef capital.

“I have asked the team to make some time between now and May to get out and enjoy their own backyard,” she said.

“By taking photos at their chosen accommodation and posting to social media, we hope to start a flow on effect which will attract as much attention to these struggling businesses as possible.

“In times like this, we are all in it together and if we all support each other now, I have no doubt we will come out the other end living in a healthy and strong community.”

Capricorn Enterprise is urging other employers, who are in a position to do so, to extend the challenge to their employees and jump on board the ‘holiday here’ movement.

“The current crisis we are facing will have a lasting impact on all of us,” Ms Carroll said.

“For business owners throughout our region, the road during and after the virus will be long, and they will need as much help as possible to get back on their feet.”

The challenge has begun …

It’s time to #buylocal, #supportlocalbusiness and inject some money directly into the accommodation providers, tours, cafes, restaurants and retail outlets that make our beautiful destination so unique.

Ask your employees to book some time to explore their own backyard and discover the amazing things on offer. #visitcapricorn #holidayherethisyear