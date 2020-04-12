Capella man shares tales of growing up in CQ

Joe Bridgeman with his family Joe Jr, Annette, Scott and wife Estelle, all of who help with bringing the books to life.

A FORMER Capella butcher has published his fourth book, which delves into everything from accidents, laughs and the odd characters he came across in the bush.

Joe Bridgeman, 74, grew up in Emerald and operated the Capella butchery from 1968 to 1978.

From when he was a boy, to raising his own three children, Mr Bridgeman has been involved in the cattle industry his entire life.

He always kept a camera nearby while mustering and over the years has captured some great shots of cattle, horses, and general life on the land.

Mr Bridgeman’s fourth book, Riding Wild: When my beard was black, is a showcase of photographs, short stories and observations from his time mustering.

“We camped in the bush a fair bit and out there are lots of old characters no one knows about,” he said.

“There was no electricity, no running water. It was tough stuff.

“We would travel from Capella to Muttaburra, all across the region mustering sheep, cows. There were people getting horned, we met a priest and lots of station owners.

“And to think I made it through without any permanent injury is incredible.”

Riding Wild: When my beard was black, by Joe Bridgeman.

The book is full of lighter stories, serious issues, funny stories, drought and heavy rain.

Mr Bridgeman, who has been a storyteller since he was young, said he felt privileged to record the stories which included many of his old mates who had since died.

“I’m very fortunate to have written them down,” he said.

“I’m very conscious of how much we lose and it’s so important to keep track of this.

“All my great old mates will be recorded.

“It is a bit of a tribute to them and the great times we had and the odd characters we met along the way.”

Mr Bridgeman joined the Central Highlands Writers Group in 2000 to help develop his skills and ensure the stories were recorded as well as could be.

“This was a great start for me and has given me skills that are invaluable to my writing,” he said.

With the help of his wife and children, he has been able to publish four books, many of which cover his time growing up in Central Queensland.

Although he wasn’t able to officially launch his latest work due to coronavirus restrictions, Riding Wild: When my beard was black can still be bought at the newsagencies at Clermont and, soon, Capella and Emerald.

All four of his books can also be bought through his Facebook page, Joe’s Books.

“Read the book and enjoy it,” Mr Bridgeman said.

“For those who have lived on the land I hope it brings back memories and those who haven’t been that way I hope it brings some insight to life in the bush.”