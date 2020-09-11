Capella on course to defend Robinson Cup title

The Capella team of George Bridgeman, Geoff Braun, Selwyn Mitchell and Ken Gersbach is back to defend their title in the Robinson Cup this weekend. Photo: Contributed.

GOLF: Capella’s winning team of 2019 returns this weekend to defend their title in the Robinson Cup, the longest running four-man teams event in Australian golf.

Forty-six teams from 24 clubs across Central Queensland and the Central Highlands will tee off at the Mount Morgan Golf Course on Sunday, vying for the coveted trophy.

Capella’s George Bridgeman, Geoff Braun, Selwyn Mitchell and Ken Gersbach will be looking to claim back-to-back titles, not an easy feat in what is always a keenly contested tournament.

It is a single stroke teams event played over 18 holes. Two teams of four players per club are invited, with the three best net scores to count in each team.

The Robinson Cup was introduced in 1935 by Mr J. Robinson, the owner of a Rockhampton sports store who donated the perpetual trophy that is still played for today.

Gladstone Golf Club hosted and won the inaugural tournament and went on to win it another nine times, most recently in 2005.

This weekend’s host club, Mount Morgan, played in that first year, alongside Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay.

Rockhampton has been the most successful club to date, winning the Cup 12 times.

Emerald has won it just once, in 1964, and in 2014 Biloela set a new record of 168 players for a course with less than 18 holes.

Teams will hit the Mount Morgan course for a practice round on Saturday before the competition starts from 6am on Sunday.

