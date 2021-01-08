Calls grow to remove Trump as Facebook bans him

White House resignations continued as politicians discussed how to boot Donald Trump out of the White House. Another impeachment now looms as a possibility.

Calls for Donald Trump's immediate removal from office grew louder over the fall out from the Capitol riots which left four people dead.

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger became the first Republican member of Congress to call for Mr Trump's immediate removal from office, saying the President "seems unmoored from reality" and that it was time to install a "new sane captain of the ship".

"Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people's House, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here," Kinzinger stated in a video posted to Twitter.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

"We in essence have a President that seems unmoored from reality.It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to end this nightmare."

Many politicians said America could not afford to leave Mr Trump in office until Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Democrat Chuck Schumer, who is about to take charge of the Senate, also called directly on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

"What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Senator said. in a statement on Thursday. "This president should not hold office one day longer."

He said if Mr Pence did not "stand up" and invoke the 25th - which allows for the President to be replaced by the Vice President if he is deemed to be no longer fit to hold office - then it would be time to impeach Mr Trump for a second time.

"If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president," Sen Schumer said.

Mr Pence has gone in 24 hours from being the man Mr Trump expected to deliver him the White House, to being the man many politicians expect to deliver to them Mr Trump's head.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been blocked from Facebook "indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks," the site's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced.

The block follows a bloody and deadly riot by Trump's supporters in the US Capitol on Wednesday, and a similar but shorter ban by Twitter, which has been urged to follow Facebook's lead.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," wrote Zuckerberg in a post on his personal Facebook account.

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world," he continued. "We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect - and likely their intent - would be to provoke further violence."

Zuckerberg went on to say that, rather than risk the site becoming a platform for similar statements, Facebook and subsidiary Instagram are muzzling Trump at least until Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he wrote. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Meanwhile, as investigations continued into the insurrection, police said that devices found at the Democratic and Republican national committees' headquarters in Washington on Wednesday as supporters of President Trump stormed the US Capitol were explosives, according to a report Thursday.

They weren't fakes, "those things were the real deal," Fox News reported a senior federal law enforcement agent saying.

Two homemade improvised explosive devices resembling pipe bombs were found near the headquarters of the political parties, which are near the Capitol grounds.

MORE RESIGNATIONS

Resignations from senior positions in protest over the Capitol riots continued.

Mick Mulvaney, former White House chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland, announced he is stepping down in what appears to be the latest in a stream of resignations following the chaos that was unleashed at the US Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

"I called (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can't do it. I can't stay," Mulvaney told CNBC.

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they're worried the president might put someone worse in," Mulvaney said.

Already, several White House staffers - including Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews - have said they would step down.

White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger also reportedly stepped down Wednesday. John Costello, commerce deputy secretary for intelligence, was also said to have resigned.

Meanwhile, former Attorney-General and one-time leader of the Trump fan club Bill Bar has launched an extraordinary attack on President Donald Trump over Wednesday's siege at the capitol.

Mr Barr's comments came amid a bloodletting of support from former Trump loyalists and high profile resignations from his administration.

He slammed Mr Trump's incitement of the rioters as a "betrayal of his office and supporters."

In a statement to The Associated Press, he said "orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable."

FOUR KILLED IN CHAOS NAMED

Two men and a woman died in the Washington DC Capitol chaos along with Ashli Babbitt and have been named by cops.

The victims were identified as Kevin Greeson, 55, Benjamin Phillips, 50 and Rosanne Boylan, 34, officials.

While Babbitt died of a gunshot wound, the other three were said to have died of medical emergencies.

Ashli Babbitt, the President Trump supporter shot dead in the Capitol riots. Picture: Supplied

Police said 68 people had been arrested from the riots so far.

A seven-foot (two metre) non-scaleable fence is being erected around the Capitol and 850 police were being assembled as word leaked that the protesters could be back later today.

The new measures will stay in place for at least 30 days.

DC RIOTS PUT NEW FOCUS ON TRUMP'S MENTAL STATE

The mental state and "behaviour" of President Donald Trump has come into sharp focus for his senior colleagues as they mull the option of using a Constitutional amendment to get him out of office early.

While he has less than two weeks left in the White House, the dramatic storming of the Capitol building following a rally where Mr Trump urged tens of thousands of supporters to march there in protest because the November election had been "stolen" has reportedly caused great concern among his inner circle.

It came as Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College was certified, after passing 270 electoral votes, confirming he will be the 46th President of the United States.

In a statement, President Trump said he agrees to an orderly transition of power but fails to accept defeat or congratulate his successor.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!".

US President Donald Trump tweeted a video message praising rioters as "very special" on Twitter. The message was later removed and his account suspended.

Key allies turned on Mr Trump, his social media accounts were frozen and the coup attempt drew condemnation from across the US and the world.

Four people died and at least three pipe bombs were discovered in the chaos and Washington DC imposed an overnight curfew.

Members of cabinet were discussing the option of using Amendment 25 for the first time to try to prise Mr Trump out of office early, according to multiple media reports.

It says that if the President becomes unable to perform his duties, he will automatically be replaced by the Vice President with the backing of Congress.

The fact his most senior colleagues were talking about how to show him the door early highlights the deep gloom and distress within the Republican party following yesterday's insurrection.

Senior Republicans moved quickly to condemn the riots and Mr Trump's role in inciting the attack on the Capitol, with former President George W. Bush saying: "this is how election results are disputed in a banana republic".

"I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

He was joined by former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton in slamming Mr Trump.

Mr Obama called it "a moment of great dishonour and shame".

Mr Clinton said the insurrection was driven by "poison politics".

"We must reject today's violence, turn the page, and move forward together - honouring our Constitution, remaining committed to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people," he said.

Mr Carter described the events as a "national tragedy" and "not who we are as a nation".

And Senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, went straight for Mr Trump's throat.

"What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," Senator Romney said.

Even Republican and Trump supporter Mike Gallagher, a Congressman from Wisconsin, turned on the President.

"We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realDonaldTrump, you need to call this off," he posted on Twitter.

Democrats including Californian Congressman Ted Lieu called on Mike Pence directly and publicly to invoke the 25th against his boss.

"Dear @VP @Mike_Pence: You need to start the 25th Amendment. @realDonaldTrump is detached from reality," he wrote.

Massachusetts Democrat Congressman Seth Moulton said: "Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment."

Other critics suggested impeaching Mr Trump again.

"Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy. I continue to support his impeachment and removal from office, and am looking carefully at new articles of impeachment being drafted and offered by my colleagues," said Democrat Virginia Congressman Donald Beyer.

As recently as two days ago, the suggestion that the ever-loyal Mike Pence might move against his President would have been unthinkable.

But Mr Trump spent much of that time taking public shots at Mr Pence, saying he "wouldn't like him so much" if he didn't do something to reject the "certification" hearings in Congress for Joe Biden.

It was a cry against Mr Pence that Mr Trump used in front of the heaving, angry crowd that assembled near the White House, when he urged them to go to the Capitol and protest "peacefully and patriotically".

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," he said.

Last night US time, the House of Representatives and the Senate both reconvened just hours after they were ordered to shelter in place in their offices and don gas masks as the rioters stormed through the building as though there were no security measures in place.

Mr Pence, who as VP is President of the Senate, declared: "Let's get back to work", as Congress reconvened to certify Joe Biden's election win.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins," Mr Pence said.

"This is still the people's house. And as we reconvene in this chamber, the world will against witness the resilience and strength of our democracy, for even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism at this Capitol, the elected representatives of the United States have assembled again on the very same day to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," Pence went on.

"So may God bless the lost, the injured, and the heroes forged on this day. May God bless all who serve here and those who protect this place. And may God bless the United States of America. Let's get back to work."

Matt Pottinger, the White House deputy national security adviser, last night resigned in protest over the violence in Washington, according to multiple reports.

A number of other senior people in Team Trump are reportedly considering resigning, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell.

This followed the resignations of a White House deputy press secretary and First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham.

In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews expressed disapproval of the rioters.

"As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," Ms Matthews said.

"I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

Originally published as Capitol riots: Calls grow to remove Trump as Facebook bans him