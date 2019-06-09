Menu
KEY ROLE: Lock Brodee Barrett was one of the Capras 20s best against the Northern Pride in Cairns.
Rugby League

Capras 20s continue their giant-killing run

Pam McKay
by
9th Jun 2019 10:49 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Capras 20s scored a gutsy win over the fourth-placed Northern Pride in wet and windy conditions in Cairns yesterday.

Centre Ryan Franks, who was only called into the injury-plagued side late in the week, scored a double in the team's 16-8 win at Barlow Park.

The news was not so good for the Capras' senior counterparts, who were beaten 30-4 by the Pride in their Intrust Super Cup clash.

Capras 20s coach Damien Seibold was delighted to get the win on what he said was the toughest road trip in the competition.

"It was excellent. To come up here with so many players out... it was a great win,” he said.

"The guys stuck to their game plan; everything I asked them to do they went out and implemented.

"It wasn't as clinical and it wasn't as impressive as far as the scoreboard but I was more proud at full-time tonight than I was last week (when they beat Norths Devils 40-4).

"The weather really came in and it became a scrappy affair but we toughed it out. We defended our way to victory in the end.

"It was a brave win and I'm very proud.”

Capras 20s fullback Travis Turnbull was sidelined with injury late in the first half against the Northern Pride.
The Capras made a perfect start, jumping out to a 16-nil lead midway through the first half.

Franks scored in the 11th and 16th minute and James Busby crossed in the 20th minute.

The Pride got their first points in the 35th minute to make it 16-4 at half-time and managed a second in the 62nd minute.

Prop Lachlan Hubner was man of the match, and Seibold also praised the performances of Franks, second rower Ethan Jackson and lock Brodee Barrett.

The Capras now have a two-week break which will give their injured troops some welcome recovery time.

Fullback Travis Turnbull was added to the casualty list after he suffered a groin injury late in the first half.

Seibold expects three or four players back for Capras next game against Wynnum Manly on June 29.

He said his players could take a lot out of last night's win.

"This one was more about understanding and believing that no matter where we're playing, who we're playing and who's on the field playing for us that we can still get the job done,” he said.

"As long as they continue to turn up, stick to the plan, work as hard as they possibly can and continue to improve themselves I'll continue to be happy because the results will look after themselves.”

