Capras 20s keep their finals hopes alive

CQ Capras' winger Jacob Spark goes on the attack in the game against the Townsville Blackhawks at Browne Park. Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Second rower Ethan Jackson's valiant 70-minute effort epitomised the CQ Capras 20s performance on Saturday.

The Capras scored a 14-all draw with the high-flying Townsville Blackhawks to keep their finals hopes alive.

Coach Damien Seibold was thrilled with the result, given he had six regulars out due to Intrust Super Cup duties, injury and illness.

"It was very, very good,” he said. "It was a full 17-man performance.

"They were a very big side so we did a good job of moving the ball around and moving their big bodies around.

"Christian Smith's kicking game early was excellent and he did a good job of getting us where we needed to be.”

The visitors scored first but the Capras levelled through fullback Travis Turnbull who, in his first game in a month, finished with a personal points tally of 10.

Centre Harrison McIndoe scored the Capras other four-pointer in a see-sawing contest.

It was a physical battle and Seibold's players said it was one of the fastest and most intense they had played.

"It was a high-quality footy game. They were a few mistakes early from both teams but after that it was just end to end and a real grind,” he said.

Seibold said Jackson was inspirational, his performance earning him man of the match and players' player.

"His work rate was phenomenal right to the end.

"With five minutes to go he was charging up and putting the pressure on their kicker.

"That play summed up his effort and that of the whole team.”

Seibold said 17-year-old debutant Riley Boaza did a great job in the 25 minutes he played.

The CQ Capras are now in tenth, two points outside the eight.

"The point we got from that game keeps us well and truly alive,” Seibold said.

"The other big thing is that the three teams above us who are fighting for seventh and eighth play each other over the next couple of rounds.

"That helps us out but we know we've just got to keep winning.”