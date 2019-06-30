Capras 20s push competition leaders to the final hooter

Fullback Travis Turnbull was one of the CQ Capras 20s best on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A late second-half surge was not enough to get the CQ Capras 20s home against competition heavyweights Wynnum Manly on Saturday.

They scored three tries, which included a double to winger Jacob Spark, in the space of four minutes but ended up going down 28-20 in the Round 15 fixture at Brisbane's Kougari Oval.

Their senior counterparts also finished on the wrong side of the ledger, beaten 34-16 by Wynnum in their Intrust Super Cup clash.

Centre BJ Aufaga-Toomaga scored 12 of the Capras points, running in two second-half tries and landing two conversions.

Capras' centre BJ Aufaga Toomaga scored two tries in his team's loss to Wynnum Manly in Round 15 of the Intrust Super Cup. Jann Houley

Capras 20s coach Damien Seibold was pleased with how his side, despite not playing their best football for the duration of the game, still managed to push the now competition leaders to the final hooter.

The Capras trailed just 6-4 at the break but a slow start to the second half proved costly as Wynnum ran in four tries to lead 28-4 at the 56-minute mark.

But the Capras found their way back into the contest and put on tries in the 63rd, 65th and 67th minute to close the gap to eight points.

The Capras continued to mount pressure but were unable to add to the scoreline, with a try disallowed with just 90 seconds left on the clock.

Seibold praised the efforts of centre Harrison McIndoe, who produced close to his best game of the season to claim man of the match honours.

Other stand-out performers were second rowers Lachlan Hubner and Ethan Jackson and fullback Travis Turnbull.

Seibold said his side needed to keep building, with two big games against the ninth and eighth-placed teams (Easts and Mackay) in the next fortnight.

"I think it shows how far we've come as a team to be so disappointed about an eight-point loss to the top of the table team,” he said.

"There's a lot of disappointment in the group because they know that we're better than we played for the majority of the game tonight.

"The boys understand we could have and should have been better.

"The thing with this team is they're very brave, they never give up. Whether they play well or not they definitely give 100 per cent.”

