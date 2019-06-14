Capras 20s star earns Intrust Super Cup call-up

BIG DAY: Five-eighth Blake Moore will make his Intrust Super Cup debut for the CQ Capras in the Round 14 fixture against Souths Logan Magpies today.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Five-eighth Blake Moore will make his Intrust Super Cup debut for the CQ Capras in Biloela tomorrow.

The young gun has earned a call-up after starring for the CQ Capras 20s in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

He comes into a side contending with injury, suspension and the sudden departure of two big-name players - Matt Wright to the Newcastle Knights in England and Bill Cullen to rival ISC club, the Easts Tigers.

Coach David Faiumu said it was tough going.

"It tests your character as a group, as individuals, as a coaching staff and it's definitely testing me out,” he said.

"You've just got to look adversity in the face and fight through it, work hard and keep believing that what you're doing is the right thing.”

The Capras have lost 12 games straight but can draw some confidence knowing the only game they have won this season was against tomorrow's opponents, Souths Logan Magpies, in Round 1.

"They boys can take something from that but it counts for nothing if we don't turn up,” he said.

"We've got to get off that bus in Biloela all guns blazing, and we need everyone putting in their best effort.”

Faiumu said he was looking forward to seeing Moore in action.

"He's been going great for the 20s. It's a big jump from 20s to playing against seasoned semi-professionals in the ISC but I'm sure he'll handle himself well,” he said.

"He's got a mature head on his shoulders, he's got a nice kicking game and being a talented touch player, he's got that great skill with the catch and pass.

"He communicates well as well. We had him training with us in the pre-season, he was amongst older guys who had done a fair bit in this game and he wasn't scared to speak up.”

Faiumu said both teams were desperate for the two points, with Souths having lost their past seven games.

"They're desperate, we're desperate. Again it will be the team that turns up with the right attitude and who's prepared to do the little things right,” he said.

"We need a good start obviously, we got off to a horror start last week.

"As they say, you can't win the game in the first 20 minutes but you can lose it and that was the case last week.”

Centre Nathan Bassani will play his 50th Intrust Super Cup game for the CQ Capras today. Allan Reinikka ROK300319acapras1

Tomorrow's game will also mark a milestone for centre Nathan Bassani, who plays his 50th ISC game for the Capras after debuting in 2017.

Faiumu said it was a "great achievement”.

"He's been a great player for us for the last couple of years and at 50 games he's still learning his trade.

"He's still young into his ISC career and he will get better and better each week, each month and each year he plays.

"He leads by his actions and he's a good mentor for the outside backs.”

Today's game at the Biloela League Grounds at 5.30pm.