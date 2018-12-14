Capras announce partnership with Brisbane Broncos

RUGBY LEAGUE: When former Broncos captain and Queensland and Australia representative Corey Parker arrived at Rockhampton's Rugby League Club yesterday afternoon, he reminisced about the times he had played reserve grade in front of a Browne Park bursting at the seams.

It's a thriving and supportive community the 300-game NRL legend hopes to see again in the Beef Capital.

For Parker, the visit was more than just a walk down memory lane - it was to announce an exciting new affiliation between CQ Capras and Brisbane Broncos.

Joining Capras CEO Peter White, Director Brendon Pambid, Broncos CEO Paul White and Broncos Recruitment Manager Peter Noland, Parker was excited to kick off what is sure to be a profitable partnership.

The game development agreement will coincide with Capras' current incentives to reach out into the wider region of CQ and keep talent within the Capras brand.

"I think it's fantastic," Parker said.

"We heard from both Paul and Whitey before about being able to keep first and foremost rugby league in the community.

"It spreads far and wide being CQ, and to aspire to be apart of the Capras first and foremost and from that to have the opportunity if it does arise that they can take another step into the NRL with the Broncos as the vehicle.

"Having that footprint here I think will be good."

The agreement hopes to fix a "broken system", develop high level talent and provide clarity for younger players hoping to find pathways into professional rugby league.

"There are some great pathways to be involved in and I think that speaks volumes for not only where the Capras are going but also for the community and it gives those kids something to aspire to," Parker said.

"I played reserve grade up here way back in the day and played with many great players from CQ.

"I think it's important that we do nurture and try to encourage those players so that if they're given an opportunity, they'd like to pull on the Broncos colours... but if that's not the case, you still want to be a good player and have some great avenues and particularly now with Capras and the systems they have in place, there's no reason that can't happen.

"We just got a new head coach [Anthony Seibold] who's obviously from the Rockhampton region as well. It's a great place for rugby league."

CQ stretches far and wide, covering half a million square miles, so with every talented recruit, there have been many players lost over previous years.

This agreement hopes to invest at a grass roots level and provide systems to nurture talent that may be otherwise be lost.

"It gives them an opportunity not only to be an NRL player, because that's not what it's all about, but to be a Capra," Parker said.

"When I was playing here years ago and coming to Browne Park, the stadium was quite daunting and I'd like to see that grow again.

"There's no reason that can't happen now with these avenues in place."

Parker said during his time playing alongside CQ players including exports such as Corey Oates and Ben Hunt, he noticed the passion the carries through from the field into the player's lives.

"I think that resonates with every Queenslander to be fair," he said.

"They are real salt of the earth style people up here.

"The more good players that come out of any region is a success but particularly with CQ, I think there's some big players to come out in the near future."

This morning, Parker will join Noland at the launch of Rockhampton's 2019 Elite Player Academy Program for junior rugby league athletes aged 13-18 years.

Players from across the region are expected to attend, with many expected to drive over four hours.

"It gives them something to hold onto, about trying to fulfil a dream of playing league and just enjoying the game and they can do that here at Capras," Parker said.

"Not everyone is going to be able to play first grade but that doesn't mean they shouldn't have these opportunities.

"If you're a CQ person, we want to keep Central Queenslanders in the region, so they don't have to go abroad to fill that void.

"Now they've got that opportunity and it's going to work really well not just with the Capras but also with the community."

Pambid said the relationship could also potentially see the Broncos playing a trial match in CQ in the future.

"We weren't prepared enough to have the trial game here this year but we certainly have that intention," he said.

"We will also bring a regional dinner here mid next year.

"The fact Corey and Peter are here shows our commitment. We're here for the long term and want the brand to be strong up here."