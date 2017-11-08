Menu
Capras appoint CQ rugby league identity as new CEO

The CQ Capras have a new CEO.
Pam McKay
CENTRAL Queensland rugby league identity Peter White has just been announced as the new CEO of the Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras.

The 54-year-old, the operations manager of the Gladstone Rugby League, is highly regarded in league circles and has a lengthy affiliation with the Capras (as a player, U19s coach and board member) which dates back to 1985.

He boasts an impressive and extensive rugby league and business background.

Capras' chairman Bert Borland confirmed the appointment at a press conference being held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, and acknowledged the unique skill set Mr White would bring to the Capras.

"Peter has a decorated history both as a player (for the Capras) and as a representative coach within the region,” Mr Borland said.

"His unique knowledge of the local landscape as well as his business acumen developed through previous roles in rugby league administration, small business and media management made him an ideal candidate for our club.

"Peter also impressed the interview panel with his passion for the role and his desire to see the Capras succeed and continue to be the pillar in the development of young rugby league players throughout the region.”

Topics:  bert borland peter white rockhampton leagues club cq capras rugby league

