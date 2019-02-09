Capras battle Clydesdales in pre-season training tug-of-war

CQ Capras players did a tug-of-war with the Clydesdale horses as part of their pre-season training.

CQ Capras players did a tug-of-war with the Clydesdale horses as part of their pre-season training. Steph Allen

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras shook up their pre-season training on Saturday morning with a tug-of-war challenge against two of Rockhampton's most well-known horses.

Kenny and Finlay the Clydesdales put the team through its paces, matching muscle and might.

Capricorn Carriages owner and JRT supervisor Steve May bought his horses along for the day.

Clydesdales v Capras 2: Kenny and Finlay the Clydesdales battle against Capras team in tug-of-war challenge.

A mutual idea between Capras CEO Peter White and JRT development manager Graham Sheppard, the mid-morning work-out was also designed to show the team's support of its sponsor.

"It was about having a bit of fun and promoting the Clydesdales and what they do in the community,” Capras coach David Faiumu said.

"We're also promoting one of our sponsors, JRT.

"This isn't something we do every week. It was something a bit different and for a bit of fun.”

The light-hearted workout also kicked off a season that Faiumu said will also be focused on supporting the community and local businesses.

"[Capricorn Carriages and JRT] do a lot of work in our community and they employ so many locals. It's only right to give back this way and have a bit of fun doing it,” he said.

"The boys did well. It was a bit of pre-season training and not the usual weights. They're used to pumping iron and bench pressing and squatting.”

Looking forward to the season kick-off next month, Faiumu said he is "quietly confident” about how the boys will go this year.

"We've still got three or so weeks to put the final preparations in but we're happy with where we are at the moment,” he said.

"Our boys are fighting fit and I think they'll go well.”

May said despite the horses not being used to that sort of exercise and resistance, both players and horses worked up a sweat.

"With four or six blokes on one horse, Kenny had them. But when they put the rest of team on against the two horses, the Capras gave us a run for our money,” he said.

"Let's call it a draw.”