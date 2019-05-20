Capras beaten by Dolphins in round 10 clash

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Central Queensland Capras gave Redcliffe Dolphins easy access to the try line in yesterday afternoon's Intrust Super Cup round 10 clash.

The visiting team didn't have to pull out any tricks to get ahead of the Capras who were still missing hooker Billy Gilbert who has been out with a back injury.

Despite Capras scoring a try in each half (one from Kainoa Gudgeon in the first six minutes and the other by Elijah Anderson in the 69th minute), the gaps in the defence and the absence of Gilbert's tackling power let Dolphins breeze through to a 52-10 win at Browne Park.

There were moments of promise, which included a strong run from Aaron Penne in the second half.

This power break seemed to reinvigorate the team.

However, Capras' failure to take full advantage of their offensive opportunities combined with a sleepy defensive line and the Dolphins putting the ball where they wanted it and scoring easy tries off the back of simple positioning, meant the Capras were dominated in the second half.

However, in the last 10 minutes of the game, the Capras' harnessed a surge in energy, and in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it grasp for the ball, Anderson slipped over the try line.

Next weekend, Capras will travel to the Gold Coast and take on Burleigh Bears in round11.

Intrust Super Cup Ladder

1. Sunshine Coast Falcons

2. Burleigh Bears

3. Wynnum Manly Seagulls

4. Norths Devils

5. Easts Tigers

6. Tweed Heads Seagulls

7. Townsville Blackhawks

8. Ipswich Jets

9. Mackay Cutters

10. Redcliffe Dolphins

11. Northern Pride

12. Souths Logan Magpies

13. PNG Hunters

14. CQ Capras