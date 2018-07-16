Capras beaten by Norths Devils in 'worst 40 mins' of season

RUGBY LEAGUE: As the half-time siren bellowed, Capras fans knew there was very little chance of redemption against rival team Norths Devils.

After a disappointing first half, the Central Queensland team was trailing behind the Brisbane hosting side, 0-36, and eventually lost at full-time by 12-42.

Capras coach, Kim Williams, likened the 36 point surge to the flood gates opening after what was a brief and promising first 10 minutes.

"We just couldn't control them through the mid-field and they were getting some pretty easy tries,” Williams said.

"It was pretty well game over by half-time.

"They responded to a bit of criticism [at half-time] and the second half was definitely much better.

"It was disappointing after two good games to come out and play such ordinary footy.”

Two tries in the second half, one by hooker Billy Gilbert and the other by Connor Broadhurst, were "too little too late”.

For Williams, the team was lacking in "attitude and commitment”, with their defensive skills needing more work than anything else.

"We conceded one try in the second half,” he said.

"It was the ease of the [Norths Devils'] tries that was the most disappointing.

"[That second half] was the worst 40 minutes we've played all year.

"We've talked and the second half is how we need to play for the next six games and not reproduce another first half like that again.”

Full back Zeik Foster was a notable mention for stand-outs, as well as Jamie Hill, who Williams said has been consistently one of the team's best each week.

Aaron Teroi sat the game out with a dislocated shoulder from last week, that will see him off the field for three weeks.

Next week, Capras go up against Burleigh Bears.