Capras' big men to lead charge against Dolphins

Capras' front rower Oliver Percy will have a big role to play in today's game against the Redcliffe Dolphins.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Today's clash between the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras and the Redcliffe Dolphins is set to serve up a mouth-watering battle of the big men.

The Capras will start as named for the Intrust Super Cup clash which kicks off at 5pm at Browne Park.

Coach Kim Williams is convinced the forwards is where the game will be won or lost.

"Both forward packs showed last week they are probably the strengths of each team and that's definitely still the case,” he said.

"Both teams have very good backlines as well but you need the forwards to win the battle through the middle so I think that's the key today.

"Our starting front rowers Matt Groat and Oliver Percy need to lay that foundation early. They were both excellent last week and if they are good again, that will allow Krys Freeman and Jack Madden to create opportunities for us.”

There was plenty of hype generated about the game when it was suggested on Thursday that NRL star Benji Marshall would start with the Dolphins but the club yesterday confirmed he would not be playing.

The Dolphins posted an 18-point win over defending champions, the Burleigh Bears, in last weekend's season opener, while the Capras fell just short of claiming the scalp of the PNG Hunters, beaten 22-16 at home.

Williams is confident that a similar showing today will stand his team in good stead against last year's minor premiers.

"We didn't have a bad player last week. With the quality of this competition you need that and we will need that again today,” he said.

"It's a really good feeling amongst the the team and that's definitely one of the ingredients you need.

"A little bit of improvement today on last week and we're in with a good chance.”

Williams said the Capras new recruits had fitted comfortably into the line-up, among them Ken Tofilau who scored a hat-trick on debut against the PNG Hunters.

"He's been a bit of a shining light in the trials as well as last week. He's added some more strike power to our backline,” he said.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Tony Tumusa, Ken Tofilau, Justin Tavae, Sam Smith, Junior Kirisome, Aleki Falepaini, Jack Madden, Matt Groat, Krys Freeman, Oliver Percy, Guy Williams, Ayden Cooper, Gavin Hiscox, Maipele Morseu, Phil Nati, Jack Kavanagh, Bill Cullen