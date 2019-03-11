Capras break 16-year drought with win over Magpies

SEALED THE GAME: CQ Capras captain Jack Madden scored two tries in the space of three minutes against Souths Logan on Sunday.

SEALED THE GAME: CQ Capras captain Jack Madden scored two tries in the space of three minutes against Souths Logan on Sunday. Matthew McInerney

RUGBY LEAGUE: David Faiumu, Lionel Harbin and Grant Broadhurst were playing for the CQ Capras when they last beat Souths Logan at Davies Park back in 2003.

They were there again on Sunday, this time as members of the coaching staff that helped mastermind the team's drought-breaking victory over the Magpies.

Faiumu is now the club's head coach, Harbin and Broadhurst his assistants.

The trio was proud to witness their team's 36-14 win over the Brisbane powerhouse.

"It was a fantastic effort from the whole playing group, one to 17,” Faiumu said yesterday.

"Defensively we very sound in that first 20 minutes which really helped set the theme for the whole game.

"The most pleasing thing was our mindset to really put an emphasis on our defence. That's what got us home in the end.”

Coach David Faiumu: "Defensively we very sound in that first 20 minutes.” Allan Reinikka ROK150818acapras1

Hooker Aaron Teroi scored the first of the Capras six tries, reaping the rewards of some good attacking shape and a quick play the ball.

The Capras led 12-4 at half-time before winger Kainoa Gudgeon crossed for a double in the second half.

Skipper Jack Madden sealed the result with two tries in the space of three minutes, his second in the 79th minute.

Faiumu was also heartened by the resolve his troops showed when it appeared the Magpies were set for a second-half resurgence.

"There were times in the game when it got tough and we were up against it... but we weathered that storm and held them out,” Faiumu said.

Lock Billy Gilbert took man of the match honours, while back rower Aaron Pene and Gudgeon received honourable mentions for their efforts.

Lock Billy Gilbert was outstanding for the Capras, taking man of the match honours. Jann Houley

The Capras return to Browne Park on Saturday to take on Wynnum Manly, who were beaten by the Sunshine Coast Falcons on Saturday.

Faiumu is expecting another tough, physical challenge.

"We'll have big physical boys running at us hard,” he said.

"The goal for our middles is to control that ruck and that will go a long way to us doing well.”

He said it was great to get the season off to a winning start.

"It does great things for your confidence and your momentum, and it also gives you a good gauge of where you're at,” he said.

"It also gives us that belief that we can match it with those big clubs, and that's something we will be looking to do when we come up against Wynnum.”

RESULTS