Capras bring up milestone despite heavy loss

Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga's conversion brought up 10,000 points for the CQ Capras in the Intrust Super Cup.

Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga's conversion brought up 10,000 points for the CQ Capras in the Intrust Super Cup. Allan Reinikka ROK160319acapras8

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras brought up their 10,000th point in the Intrust Super Cup today but there was little else to celebrate as they were put to the sword by a classy Easts Tigers outfit.

Easts continued their unbeaten start to the season, scoring eight tries to two in their commanding 44-12 victory at Langlands Park.

There were ominous signs for the Capras as the home side posted their first points in just the second minute of the game.

They scored three more tries to lead 22-nil at half-time.

Easts were on the board first in the second half before Sione Veukiso scored the Capras first try in the 51st minute to make it 26-6.

Easts continued to build on their lead before Capras' prop Chalice Atoi barged over for a consolation try in the 73rd minute.

Fullback Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga landed the conversion which brought up the Capras points milestone.

Meanwhile, the Capras under-20s broke through for their first win in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

Riley Shadlow, Toby Frater and John Goodfellow ran in tries in the 18-14 win over Easts.

The Capras under-18s were edged by just two points in a high-scoring game against Easts in the Mal Meninga Cup.

William Bevin bagged a double, while Cahlen Comiskey, Will Kluck and Max Shorter also crossed for tries.

Halfback Lyncoln Rebel was on target with the boot, kicking five conversions and a penalty in the 34-32 loss.