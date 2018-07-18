Capras' captain could return against Burleigh Bears

CQ Capras skipper Jack Madden in a good chance of returning for Saturday's game against the Burleigh Bears.

CQ Capras skipper Jack Madden in a good chance of returning for Saturday's game against the Burleigh Bears. Chris Ison ROK250218ccapras1

RUGBY LEAGUE: Captain Jack Madden could make his long-awaited return to the CQ Capras this weekend.

Coach Kim Williams has his fingers crossed the star halfback will be back in action against the Burleigh Bears on Saturday after spending the best part of the season sidelined with injury.

READ: The latest twist in Madden's roller-coaster season

Williams said Madden trained with the full squad last night and did all the contact work, but much would depend on how he pulled up after what was a tough session.

"We'll certainly welcome him back after a pretty poor first 40 minutes last week,” Williams said.

"An injection of some fresh energy and obviously being our captain, I think will do the team a world of good.”

Williams said a decision on Madden would be made tonight, with the team to board a bus on Friday morning bound for Maryborough for the Country Week clash.

"It's a really good initiative, the Country Week. In my involvement in the Intrust Super Cup competition I've always enjoyed that game and the experience that comes with it,” he said.

Capras coach Kim Williams: "I think people can expect another really good, high-quality game.” Chris Ison ROK210618ccapras1

"We've been okay with these regional trips, we've had a pretty good success rate this year so I hope that continues.”

Williams said the Capras would be keen to avenge their Round 5 loss to the Bears.

They would also be looking to bounce back after a lacklustre opening half last Saturday, which led to their 42-12 loss to the Norths Devils.

"We ended up gaining something by winning that second half so it's something to build on again this week,” he said.

"Our confidence hasn't been destroyed by that, we're just pretty angry at our own efforts so it's a good opportunity to bounce back against one of the top teams.

"(With) two wins out of the last three games we can go in there feeling reasonably confident but they're a quality side, they have been all year, and they'll be looking to cement a top three or four spot.

"Another loss could hurt them a little bit in terms of their final standing in the competition. We'd take some pleasure in maybe denting their top two hopes but I think people can expect another really good, high-quality game.”

Saturday's game is at 3pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Maipele Morseua 7. Blake Goodman 8. Oliver Percy 9. Billy Gilbert 10. Jerry Key 11. Bill Cullen 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jamie Hill 14. Dave Cowhan 15. Luke George 16. Brad Lupi 17. Aaron Flanagan 18. Jack Madden