Capras champing at the bit for Fiji showdown

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Central Queensland Capras are eyeing down their first test of the 2020 season against the Fiji Falcons.

Coming off the back of a horror 2019 season, the Capras are looking to start strong.

The new-look side has undergone a reset of sorts with only 10 players from the 2019 squad hitting the field.

Coach David Faiumu said the brand of footy the Fijians would bring would test the young side.

“It’s going to be an exciting brand of football,” he said.

“They like to pass the ball around whereas in Australia, we like to play more structured, kicking to corners and back it up with good defence.”

Capras are expecting the Fijians to bring their unique brand of expansive, fast and open football to the beef capital today.

Faiumu hoped the team would learn a thing or two on and off the field.

“It’s not just about the game. We’ll get to have a celebration with them afterwards and learn a little bit about their culture which is brilliant,” he said.

Capras face Ipswich Jets in round two and Faiumu said their brand of footy matched that of the Fijians.

“(That’s) why we’re more than pleased to take on this Fijian representative team,” he said.

According to the coach, the team is champing at the bit to hit the field after a hefty pre-season.

“They’re keen to go; they want to get out there and kick a ball – they’re sick of doing it with their teammates which they’ve been doing for the last four months,” Faiumu said.

He is confident the “new stock” had made improvements on last year’s downfalls including being able to maintain peak periods of play and closing the gap between their best and worst sets.

Today’s Browne Park fixture starts at 3pm with a scratch match between two Under 18 Capras sides.

The under 20s will take on the South Sea Islands at 5pm before the seniors showcase match at 7pm.