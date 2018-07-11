Capras clocking up k's across CQ

BIG TURNOUT: The CQ Capras coaching clinic at Barcaldine Showgrounds proved a hit with the region's youngsters.

BIG TURNOUT: The CQ Capras coaching clinic at Barcaldine Showgrounds proved a hit with the region's youngsters. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras have been heartily embraced by the locals as they've taken their games to some of the smaller communities in their vast footprint.

They've played in Theodore and Emerald and at the weekend made the seven-hour bus trip to play Souths Logan Magpies at Barcaldine.

READ: Capras' stunning victory comes at a cost

Capras head coach Kim Williams said that given the Capras covered such a large area of Central Queensland, the club made a conscious decision late last year to deliver games to some of the outlying areas.

"It's worked pretty well on the field, we've got some good results, but more pleasing is the response we've had to the things we are doing off the field, such as the coaching clinics,” he said.

That was the case again on Saturday when close to 100 enthusiastic juniors, some of whom travelled for three hours, lined up for a clinic with the Capras' senior and under-20s players and coaching staff.

"It was excellent. The kids had a great time and it was really good to see all our guys enjoying it as well,” Williams said.

Fans were treated to a full day of rugby league, with the clinic followed by junior fixtures and the two Capras games.

The senior Capras scored a memorable 28-22 win over the Magpies, while their younger counterparts were beaten 31-18.

The Capras are set to welcome Dave Taylor back for this weekend's away game against the fifth-placed Norths Devils after he missed a week with a calf strain.

Williams said the prognosis for hooker Aaron Teroi was better than first thought.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first half against the Magpies which could well have seen him sidelined for the rest of the season.

But Williams said the damage was minimal for a dislocation and he could be back in three weeks.

Luke George, who came off with a groin strain in the second half of Saturday's game, was a good chance of playing this weekend.