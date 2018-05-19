Capras close to full strength for clash with Hunters

Jack Madden is back from injury to lead the CQ Capras in today's game against PNG in Port Moresby.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras will field close to their strongest team of the season in their Round 11 clash against the PNG Hunters in Port Moresby this weekend.

The return of skipper Jack Madden, who was sidelined for 10 weeks with injury, is sure to provide some added motivation for the team on the most challenging away trip of the season.

Capras' coach Kim Williams said it was a big game for the two teams, who are both sitting on six competition points.

"The boys are feeling positive and are looking forward to it," he said from Brisbane Airport yesterday.

"We need a good performance. If we play somewhere near our best we are pretty confident we can get the two points.

"We really need to stay in touch with the top six. It's a pretty congested table and we know if we can string a few wins together we can move up quite significantly."

Williams said the focus for the Capras in the lead-up to today's game was again on defence.

"Of the four sessions we've had since our last game, three of them were all about defence," he said.

"We want to keep things simple in attack, making sure we complete our sets, and win the game based on our defensive efforts.

"PNG keep it pretty simple out of yardage in particular but they're very good once they're down in the attacking 20.

"We cannot afford to give them opportunities in our half."

Dave Taylor will spend some time as lock in today's game. Chris Ison ROK250218ccapras5

Williams plans to slot Dave Taylor, who has played every game so far in the second row, into lock for part of today's game.

"We need to be more dominant through that middle and he will add something there," he said.

"We'll be using a bit of a different system with our bench rotations as well this week."

Williams said it was great to have Madden back.

"He will give us more direction on the paddock, and all the players will benefit from having him back.

"I don't know if we'll play him for 80 minutes... but he's one of, if not the, toughest guys in our team mentally so that will carry him a long way.

"It won't surprise me if he does get through the 80 just on pure determination."

The Hunters hold a 5-1 winning record against the Capras, whose only win against PNG came at Browne Park in 2016.

Today's game kicks off at 3pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster, Junior Kirisome, Connor Broadhurst, Nathan Bassani, Chanel Seigafo, Blake Goodman, Jack Madden (c), Bill Cullen, Billy Gilbert, Oliver Percy, Jamie Hill, Dave Taylor, Jerry Key, Brad Lupi, Maipele Morseau, Aaron Flanagan, Pete Rogers, Aaron Teroi