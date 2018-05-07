Capras coach at a loss after weekend's devastating defeat

CQ Capras against Sunshine Coast Falconsrugby league match at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Poor defence, frayed tempers and a "poor start” led to the Central Queensland Capras being defeated by Sunshine Coast Falcons 38-0 on Sunday.

Despite a week of comprehensive training and focus, the Capras were unable to "stand up” after the disappointing start and failed to deliver throughout the 80 minutes' "uphill battle”.

"We just couldn't get into the game,” Coach Kim Williams said.

"We defended really poorly, we couldn't buy a penalty in that first half for whatever reason and players were getting frustrated.

"I thought we were pretty good in the ruck and we were allowed to get away with a fair bit in the ruck.

"We didn't match that and the penalties weren't forthcoming to give us any piggybacks whatsoever. So we just really struggled to get into the game in that first 40.”

As the Capras were unable to maintain ball possession, the "two or three good ball sets in the first half” was not enough to add to the scoreboard.

"120 minutes gone without scoring a point,” Williams said.

"That's an issue and we're our own worst enemy there.

"It's literally back to the drawing board.”

Going into the match, both sides were sitting on six points, leaving them both "desperate” for a win.

Williams said he found the loss "hard to understand”, considering his team's efforts in training.

"[We] thought we were up for this game,” he said.

"An error of the kick off and a try off the second set and it didn't get better. We didn't recover from that.

"It's a bit disappointing to see the lack of intent and desire in our attack and defence in such an important game for us, so we've got some work to do.

"We've got the bye and then we're off to Papua New Guinea, so we've got some work to do before then.”

For Williams, the bye couldn't come at a better time for the team.

"We started the season well and we beat a couple of the major players in the competition and then we've let ourselves down with performances like [this],” he said.

"Players [are] in their comfort zones a little too much and thinking they can get by with the bare minimum and that just doesn't work out at this level.

"We need a bit of a shake-up there and it might be a good time now to give some of our younger, keener players a shot and just base our game plan on attitude and desire.

"It's time to make a few changes, I think.”