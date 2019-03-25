Capras coach not impressed after heavy loss in local derby

CLOSE: Mackay Cutters' Jordan Kenworthy falls agonisingly short of the line in Saturday night's game against the CQ Capras.

CLOSE: Mackay Cutters' Jordan Kenworthy falls agonisingly short of the line in Saturday night's game against the CQ Capras. Nick Wright

RUGBY LEAGUE: An exasperated CQ Capras coach has called for a major attitude adjustment from his players after their crushing defeat at the weekend.

David Faiumu labelled the 42-20 loss to the Mackay Cutters in the XXXX Rivalry Round "embarrassing” and "bitterly disappointing”.

"You can't turn up to games like that with a lacklustre attitude,” he said after the game at Mackay's BB Print Stadium on Saturday night.

"Right from the get-go there was no intent, no execution of what we were supposed to come up here and do.

Capras' coach David Faiumu: "Right from the get-go there was no intent.” Allan Reinikka ROK061217acapras1

"We had about 10, 11, 12 blokes off their game, you can't even have two or three blokes off their game at this level.

"You can't have that attitude and you can't have that approach to a Q-Cup game or you're just going to get burnt.”

The home side opened the scoring in the first three minutes but a double from winger Kainoa Gudgeon had the Capras 10-6 in front midway through the first half.

The Cutters were back in front when Dan Russell scored off a grubber kick from skipper and former Yeppoon product Cooper Bambling, and held that 12-10 lead at the break.

The Capras got their noses in front again in the 43rd minute when George Grant scored under the posts but from there the Cutters took charge.

They ran in five tries in 25 minutes to post a convincing victory and extend their winning record against the Capras to 15-7.

Rochhampton Brothers front rower Riley Reid impressed in his debut in Capras colours. Mike Richards GLA170318RGBY

Faiumu said the performances of debutant Riley Reid and Chalice Atoi, who came into the starting line-up to replace injured second rower Bill Cullen, were among the rare highlights.

"Riley came off the bench. He just gave us that energy and some quick play-the-balls and just really aggressive,” he said.

"Chalice always brings a good attitude and I thought he did it again tonight for us.

"Aaron Pene was very strong.”

After their impressive win over Souths Logan in Round 1, the Capras are now one-from-three.

The Cutters celebrate another try against the Capras. Nick Wright

They will be looking for an improved showing when they host Tweed Heads Seagulls this weekend.

Faiumu is hoping there will be lessons learnt from Saturday night.

"A big attitude adjustment is needed,” he said.

"That was my last message to them - go away, think about your game, have a look at the tape and see where we can get better as a coaching staff and as a playing group as well.

"We're all in this together - we win together, we lose together.

"We'll stay strong. I know it probably sounds a little bit negative at the moment but come tomorrow we're back on the horse and we'll go again.”

RESULTS