Capras coach rues game that got away

Capras player Oliver Percy in the QRL game against PNG Hunters at Browne Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It is a cruel game rugby league.

The CQ Capras had toiled their way back into a gripping season opener against the PNG Hunters.

After trailing 16-4, the home side hit their straps and for a sustained 20 minute period, were untouchable. They went bang, bang, bang - running in three quick tries, from which PNG had no answer for.

But just before that last knock-out blow, old habits crept back in and the game was lost with the Hunters getting out of jail 22-16.

While it wasn't the Browne Park miracle of 2016, coach Kim Williams applauded his side's effort and execution. He called it one of the toughest efforts he has witnessed.

"Pretty proud of the effort they showed, disappointed with the result but certainly not the performance," he said post match.

"But to come back the way we did I was very proud. We have something to build on here, that level of character and toughness was the most pleasing thing.

"That performance excited us so we are looking forward to next week already."

As brilliant as the second stanza was, the side were forced to play catchup. Eight penalties and seven errors compounded by the scoreboard.

"Discipline hurt us in the first half, a lot of ruck penalties which he hammered us early on and we didn't learn from," he said.

"We are our own worst enemy at times. It ended four tries each so a draw would have been fair. All our tries out wide and they kicked a couple from close range which was the difference.

"Our defence and line speed was outstanding and we had them. Then a penalty for a shoulder charge proved the game changer. If we keep our foot on the throat we win."

With six on debut, co-captain Guy Williams was particularly proud of the fight back.

The veteran back-rower shone in a dominant attacking left edge.

"We really stood up when we needed to and I thought the signs were very promising for sure," he reflected.

"We have had a long pre-season and have worked hard. So it wasn't a surprise.

"In the early rounds you have to minimise the errors you make and we probably put ourselves under pressure a bit too often.

"All six boys on debut did really well. They gelled from the get-go."