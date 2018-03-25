Capras' coach: 'That's one that shouldn't have got away'

RUGBY LEAGUE: A frustrated Kim Williams could not hide his disappointment after the CQ Capras were beaten by two points by the Mackay Cutters in the Intrust Super Cup Rivalry Round played in Mackay.

"We just handed them the game, we shouldn't have lost from that position,” the coach said in the post-match press conference.

"It's a pretty disappointed change room there because the boys know that's one that shouldn't have got away and we let it get away - and we've got no one to blame but ourselves.”

The Capras led for the best part of the contest before the Cutters levelled it up with a try under the posts with 17 minutes left on the clock.

The home side then took the lead courtesy of a penalty from close range and managed to hold on to score their first win of the season.

It was penalties that proved costly for the Capras, who are now one win from three.

Williams said his players were their own worst enemy.

"There was dumb footy for pretty well that whole second half but certainly the last 20 minutes,” he said.

"In a situation where we should be building pressure on the opposition all we were doing was putting pressure on ourselves

"Any time we had them under pressure there was a penalty found for various reasons. Whether they were legitimate penalties or not is debatable but we shouldn't put ourselves in that position... fourth-tackle penalties, charge downs when we don't need to charge down, dropped balls in behind the goal line, dropped ball from dummy half and that's all in the last 20 minutes of the game when we're defending a lead.”

Hooker Billy Gilbert was a stand-out for the beaten side, with Williams labelling his 80-minute performance outstanding and more impactful than his highly rated opponents in Jayden Hodges and Josh Chudleigh.

The Capras have a short turnaround this week, and will play the Ipswich Jets in their Round 4 clash at Browne Park on Thursday night.