Capras' coach tipping tight struggle against Pride tonight

Jerry Key will start at five-eighth for the Capras tonight. CHRIS ISON

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams planned to have a "final look” at his line-up at last night's training session but was expecting the team to start as named for its Round 7 Intrust Super Cup clash.

The Capras head to Emerald to take on the seventh-placed Northern Pride at McIndoe Oval at 7.30pm today.

The game will cap an action-packed day of footy billed as Nu-Tank Super Saturday, which will also include a junior clinic, several local fixtures and the Capras 18s and 20s.

Injuries have forced some positional changes within the Capras.

Hooker Billy Gilbert is a "notable omission” after suffering a head knock in the team's 32-point loss to the Souths Logan Magpies last weekend.

Aaron Teroi, who has been playing halfback in the absence of skipper Jack Madden, will wear the number 9, while stand-in skipper Jerry Key will move to five-eighth to partner Blake Goodman in the halves.

Phil Nati is back for the Capras after being sidelined with injury. Allan Reinikka ROK040217acapras1

Phil Nati will make his return from injury, while Norths Chargers' hooker Darcy Davey is set to make his Capras debut after strong performances in the club's pre-season trials and solid performances in local league.

Williams said defence would be a focus for both teams tonight, with the contest likely decided in the forwards.

"I'm expecting a pretty tight struggle and possibly a lower scoring game,” he said.

"We've got to to be better on our completion rates and build pressure on them.

"There's a host of reasons we need to perform well out there but most importantly we need the two points.”

The Capras are currently sitting in 12th place on the ladder, with two wins from six games.

Williams said it was important they got the win tonight to ensure they stayed in touch with the competition's top six.

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Jerry Key, 7. Blake Goodman 8. Bill Cullen 9. Aaron Teroi 10. Oliver Percy, 11. Dave Cowhan 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jamie Hill 14. Darcy Davey 15. Brad Lupi 16. Phil Nati 17. Aaron Flanagan

GAME DAY

Nu-Tank Super Saturday at McIndoe Park, Emerald