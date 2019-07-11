Menu
FOOTY ACTION: Col the Capra will be there to pump up the crowd when the CQ Capras play the Mackay Cutters tomorrow.
Capras come to town with two matches at Marley Brown

Mark Zita
11th Jul 2019 2:38 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Intrust Super Cup action will roll into Gladstone this weekend when the Central Queensland Capras play Mackay Cutters at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow night.

The Hastings Deering Under-20s side will play as the curtain raiser at 5pm, with the main game at 7pm.

Capras' chief executive officer Peter White said the match is part of their regional outreach to other towns across Central Queensland.

"We play at least one game in Gladstone each year," White said.

"Gladstone is very important for the Capras and we're looking forward to taking on the Cutters on Saturday."

He said the matches are vital for the identity of the Capras as a team that represents the whole region.

"That's who we are, we're (part of) Central Queensland," White said.

"We're not (solely) a Rockhampton, Gladstone team, or Central Highlands team - we're a Central Queensland team."

The main purpose of taking the games to different centres across the region is to support the Capras' elite player academies.

One of those academies is based here in Gladstone, with another in Bundaberg, Rockhampton and in Emerald.

Local development players will not need to travel to Rockhampton for training.

"The player program has always been strong throughout Gladstone," White said.

"It has always provided a nursery of Capras players - and will continue to do so."

Tickets can be bought at the gate on the day.

