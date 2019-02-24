Capras defeat Cutters in pre-season trial clash

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras matched trial one points by a larger margin against the Mackay Cutters at Browne Park last night, taking out an undeniable 34-10 win.

Leading 24-0 at half time, the Capras breezed into the second half, adding another 10 points to the board after some big runs and solid defensive efforts.

"It was pleasing. It was a fantastic effort from the boys,” Capras coach David Faiumu said.

"It's always ideal to have a really pressurised game with not many points being scored (from the opposition).

"We set out a plan at the start of the week and I thought they executed that well.

"Defence was a bit of a problem last week and I thought we fixed that up and rectified some areas in ruck defence and try line defence.”

A "lucky kick off the post” by the Cutters in the second half did nothing to hurt the Capras' confidence, as the team's middles, Jamie Hill, Jack Lotte and Chalise Atoi, led the platform and kept the defensive contact strong.

"We got turn-overs because of our defence,” Faiumu said.

"We put pressure on them and that's we set out to do. We executed that well and that resulted in some turn-overs and we capitalised on them.

"We've got a good back five. That's how we recruited this year. We needed a bit of size on the edge and we have Billy Cullen and Aaron Pene to give us a genuine punch.”

Coal Train Dave Taylor was showing glimpses of the "old Dave Taylor”, working his way into more plays and delivering a big run to open up the first try in the second half.

"He's not quite there yet but is moving in the right direction,” Faiumu said.

"There were some really big runs with some big boys coming off the bench like Dave, Jack Lotte and Chalise. That's about 350kg there all together and that's what I expect from them coming off the bench and coming into the proper season.

"Luke George was really good and his experience showed. He was bringing those younger fellas to a certain level just from his standard of play, his habits, and his communication, which is excellent.

"That's why he's my starting winger.”

Jamie Hill and Falcon Peni in a tackle Jann Houley

Reflecting on the Cutters' performance, Faiumu credited the away team for continuing to put on the pressure despite having a number of players out.

"That was a bit of a trial and error team for them but come round three when we play them, I reckon they'll be a lot stronger,” he said.

With round one of the 2019 Intrust Super Cup draw in just three weeks' time, Faiumu will be fine-tuning some aspects of the team's attacking play.

"It will be a tough encounter with South Logan in Brisbane. They always come with a pretty formidable force so we've got to be ready for them,” he said.

Captain Jack Madden agreed that the team's strong defence was what carried their attacks, and the team came out of the first half pleased with their efforts in defending in their line.

"We haven't done that in the past and that's what we're trying to build at the moment,” he said.

"We're building a culture of doing the little efforts right and that goes a long way to winning the game.

"There was fire power on the centres, back row and wings. The more ball we give them, the better we'll be.

"We need hard work in the middle first and then we can give those boys some ball. They're very dangerous players and I'm looking forward to playing with them.”

Cutters' coach Steve Sheppard applauded the Capras and coach Faiumu, who he said is doing a "really good job” settling into the coaching position from former coach Kim Williams.

"He's always been a smart footballer and I hope they do well this year,” he said.

"They've got some weapons, mainly right up the back, using that experience.

"They're good right in the middle, they aren't really big in the middle, but they're smart and good workers.”

Sheppard said the Capras come off the 20 minute mark in the first half in great stead.

"I thought they played really well. They were really good off that 20 minute mark,” he said.

"They had game awareness and they controlled the ball better and got a lot of offloads away.”