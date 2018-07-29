Capras defeated by Seagulls in round 20 clash

HE'S BACK: Jerry Key returned to the field after sustaining an injury in round 19.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras came hard for the win against Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday, but unfortunately fell short of securing a round 20 win.

Despite coach Kim Williams' plan to shuffle the line-up with the return of starting winger Junior Kirisome, the CQ team lost 33-16.

"We started pretty slowly and conceded a couple of easy tries,” Williams said.

"They had a 16-0 lead early on but to our credit we fought back to 16-10.

"We scored a couple of good tries and got on top of them in the last 20 minutes of the first half.

"But they kicked a field goal on half-time to bring it to 17-10.”

In the second half, the Capras struggled to move the game out of their half, with Seagulls playing nearly half of the 40 minutes in Capras' end.

Williams said a major downfall for the side was penalty counts being conceded one after the other.

"The penalty count was 12-5 against us and we got penalties really late in the game,” he said.

"We gave them too many opportunities in our half and they were good enough to score 33 points.

"We scored in the end to make it 33-16 but we struggled the whole second half.”

Jerry Key made a surprise appearance for 60 minutes after being pegged for a sit-out due to a hyper-extension elbow injury.

"He was excellent,” Williams said.

"Overall, the guys played really well... we made 60 more tackles than they did... but the penalties were the difference in the game.”

Seagulls' coach Adam Brideson commented to QRL that Capras had over 90 per cent completion rate in the first half.

Williams added that the team also had 70 per cent completion in the second, with only two errors made in the first.

Stand outs were Oliver Percy and Jerry Key.

"We didn't miss many tackles but the sheer amount of defence was the issue,” Williams said.

"Overall, we weren't too disappointed with the performance.

"We've just got to clean up our penalties.”

Capras head to Cairns next Saturday for Round 21 against Northern Pride.