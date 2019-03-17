Capras defeated by Wynnum in Saturday night wash out

NOT CLOSE ENOUGH: Capras' Bill Cullen tackled in round two of the Intrust Super Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It wasn't the outcome the Central Queensland Capras were hoping for, in their first home game of the season.

With wet conditions at Browne Park, the boys came off the field at full time in a sombre tone, losing 36-16 to Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Capras coach David Faiumu said despite the team's plan to set the platform for the game in the first 20 minutes of the game, they didn't execute it and were let down defensively.

Chalice Atoi scored the Capras' only first half try in the 33rd minute as the home team went to the break trailing 16-6.

James Hill added to the scoreboard in the 46th minute with a try to bring them back to 16-12 down.

However the Seagulls skipped away with two quick tries to blow the margin out again.

Luke George finished the Capras' scoring in the 61st minute.

After the match, Faiumu said the team would have to regroup after the setback.

"It's disappointing. They played better than us and played the conditions better than us.

"They scored more tries and got more points on the board.

"We lost the energy battle and that's what hurts us. When we're defending, defending, defending, eventually we're going to break and we did tonight.”

Faiumu said handing over cheap possession and Wynnum taking back to back penalties at the wrong times for the Capras added to the let down.

"We didn't defend it,” he said.

"Their line speed, contact and wrestle, it's the way we would've liked to play.

"It wasn't a lack of fitness, it was just an inability to back up from our last game and be consistent.

"If we want to match the top four or five teams, we've got to close the gap between our best and worst.

"We had seven blokes off their game and we can't do that at this level. It's going to hurt you.”

Bill Cullen suffered an injury in the first half and was taken off the field.

Stand-out players of the match included those off the bench like Chalice Atoi, Jack Lotte and George Grant, who delivered the energy Faiumu was hoping for.

"Chalice, it was positive to see him play the way he did and Jack gave lots of energy, urgency and line speed, as well as George,” he said.

Jamie Hill was also a stand-out, with Faiumu dubbing him one of the team's most consistent players.

"We didn't take chances. There was a moment I thought they'd fold and the momentum would swing our way but we didn't capitalise on that.

Wynnum's Sam Scarlett's extensive kicks hurt the Capras throughout the night.

The team's forwards also maintained high enthusiasm, energy and line speed for a "well-rounded effort”.

"We've got to bounce back, get better, recoup, recover and be ready for a big match against Mackay,” Faiumu said.

"It won't be an easy game. No game in the competition is easy.

"We'll look at things we did wrong and areas we can improve on.”

Wynnum coach Adam Brideson said after Capras taking out a round one win and playing at home in round two, he knew they would be "spirited”.

"We were fortunate enough to come away with the result,” he said.

"We put a lot of pressure rolling out of their end and with our kick chase and got a few results out of that.

"Jack Madden was a handy player there. Capras are a big physical side. They're in for a good season.”

The loss puts the Capras in eighth spot on the Intrust Super Cup ladder.

Capras tries:

Chalice Atoi

James Hill

Luke George

Wynnum tries:

Delouise Hoeter

Mitchell Cronin

Jayden Berrell

Edene Gebbie

Delouise Hoeter

Edward Burns

Alex Barr