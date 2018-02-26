Capras defeated in 'disappointing' wash out

Capras player Brad Lupi in the pre-season game against Mackay at Browne Park on Saturday night.

Capras player Brad Lupi in the pre-season game against Mackay at Browne Park on Saturday night. Chris Ison ROK250218ccapras3

IT WAS a disappointing end to the Central Queensland Capras' pre-season trials, as the Mackay Cutters took out a 34-12 defeat on Saturday night.

Capras coach Kim Williams is still in disbelief about the loss which should've been a hit out of the park for the team who most recently signed NRL superstar, Dave Taylor.

"I'm still shaking my head a bit but to keep it all in perspective, the competition hasn't started yet so we have two weeks to regroup and improve,” Williams said.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with that performance and would've liked a better performance on our last trial.

"But we play these to learn what learn we need to work on so we got a bit of the game in that aspect.

"We were quite poor defensively particularly in the first half so we have work to do in that area.”

The wet conditions of the day seemed to have contributed to a number of dropped balls and put a damper on the occasion, keeping away many spectators on the night.

"We dropped a lot of balls and completed less than 60 per cent of our sets,” Williams said.

"Mackay were very good in that aspect. They didn't make many errors at all.

"They build pressure on us and we weren't able to respond... we weren't able to defend for long periods of the game.

"On Tuesday we'll do a review video session ... of the weekend and a collection of the three trials and work out what we need to do from here.”

Williams said Taylor himself thought his performance in his Capras hit-out was "a bit rusty”.

"He scored a try and had a couple of good, strong runs but had two drop balls,” Williams said.

"He played about 50 minutes... he's pretty happy to get those minutes in the first hit out and he'll be all the better for that run.”

It wasn't all a loss however, as all Capras walked away injury-free and even pushed through to give their best performance of the game in the last 20 minutes.

"We were definitely better in the second... our defence was better,” Williams said.

"We were a bit more resilient and got a couple of tries... and we finished the game off okay.

"There were a couple of good individual performances: David Cowhan was excellent in both trials and I'm happy with him.

"Our five-eighth Blake Goodman was also good and is a new recruit this year. There were a few shining lights there.”

In two weekends time, the Intrust Cup will kick off, and despite a few down-turned heads amongst the Capras squad, they are determined to deliver.

"We'll have a good couple of weeks of training,” Williams said.

"They're keen to be as good as they can be so we'll just move on and do our best to fix our problems and play our best.”