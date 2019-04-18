Capras fall to Falcons

THE CQ Capras slumped to their sixth straight defeat tonight, beaten 52-6 by the high-flying Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The unbeaten Falcons proved unstoppable at Browne Park, running in nine tries in their comprehensive victory.

Sunshine Coast were just too strong despite Capras' best efforts, with only a single try scored by Elijah Anderson.

There was some good tackling from both sides but Sunny Coast managed to break the line.

The game saw Yeppoon's Grant brothers - George (Capras) and Harry (Falcons) - face off for the first time in the Intrust Super Cup.