RUGBY LEAGUE: Capras' Edward Pettybourne with the ball Jann Houley
Capras first half efforts show promise in round 12

Steph Allen
2nd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: After suffering a round 11 loss to Burleigh Bears last weekend, Central Queensland Capras were keen to set the pace of Sunday's clash against Norths Devils at home.

Despite a promising start, with the CQ side managing to complete their sets and position themselves ideally on the field, they struggled to keep up with the visiting team.

At half time Norths were just ahead at 6-12.

But the second half spelled the end of the Capras, with Norths blitzing them eight tries to two in the final 40 minutes.

 

Capras' interchange hooker Eli Noovao opened up the team's scoring for the day in the 24th minute, with a try over the line out from dummy half.

BJ Aufafa-Toomaga successfully kicked the conversion and levelled the teams at 6-6 after 25 minutes.

In the 28th minute, Noovao left the field with a suspected dislocated kneecap.

Despite the promise of the first half, a kick-out landed the ball in Norths' possession, leading the Norths to surge ahead with a try just five minutes into the second half.

An hour in, the score was sitting at 6-36, but after finally getting possession again, Capras pulled off a surprise try by fullback Kainoa Gudgeon.

Norths retaliated with a series of successful bids for the line, ending the game 12-48.

Round 12 Results

U20s: Capras 40 - 4 Norths Devils (Man of the match Wes Sisifa)

Intrust Super Cup: Capras 12 - 48 Norths Devils

Capras remain on the bottom of the Intrust Super Cup ladder in 14th place.

Next Saturday they will play Northern Pride at Barlow Park.

