Arguably Rocky's toughest man tells of shocking childhood abuse

AT SIX foot three, Capras forward Phil Nati is a giant on the football field, but there was a time when he felt very small.

Growing up in a Polynesian family in Christchurch where family violence was a common occurrence, Phil saw the full brunt of it from inside the walls of his home.

It was a dark time, a time of turmoil in the New Zealand city, but Phil believes he emerged the better man.

He said members of his family were regularly subjected to abuse.

"We were disciplined physically too and so were my extended family members. I was very young when it all happened.

"It is not an unfamiliar place, especially for Polynesian families, sadly it is embedded in our culture and abuse is still present.

"Being a by-product of family violence, I have always vowed to myself that I would not allow it in my own family.

"I was lucky to be able to draw positives away from it. If you are aware of it, you can make those changes for the good of your own family."

In the Capras Round 10 Intrust Super Cup contest against the Ipswich Jets, the whole squad will feature a new addition.

Purple socks will be worn by the team, to show Central Queensland and beyond that domestic violence should be stamped out.

Rugby league may have an infamous history of domestic violence, but Phil and his comrades see themselves as role models of a region trying to change.

Coach Kim Williams has led the charge against it and his players have responded.

"It is a big issue in the CQ district so we think it is important to follow what Kim is pushing and be leaders with in the community," Phil said.

Help the Capras Stand Against Domestic Violence in the month of May;

Various stalls and info will be available around the ground;

Players will be wearing purple socks for the game;

The Capras take on Ipswich at 6pm with games on from 12pm.

"When you are in a position to help or influence you have to be a role model. And I am fortunate to play for the Capras and be one. Showcasing your values as men is a good thing.

"A lot of players find the field a place to exhaust all their energy... not everyone does it but it can be a safe place to show your strength and power.

"Tuesdays and Thursdays you train and weekends you play and just leave it all there.

"That is important, especially for young men going through changes in their lives."

Upon moving to Central Queensland in December Phil has taken up residency with Project Booyah, a police-run program to help youths.

Watching the troubled young men go from strength to strength is priceless to the big man.

"I see it as the starfish effect... the young girl on the beach picking up starfish, sure there are big problems out there but as long as you are making a difference to one or two people, the ripple effect is massive," the 104kg backrower said.

"We work with young men who are at risk and help them with education and employment.

"There were about 18 last year. We had great success with a Mt Morgan boy who is at St Brendan's now, he has gone leaps and bounds and is in the Firsts now. Another from Glenmore who is doing great things in the IT field. And another who just came back from a rotary leadership camp.

"From here they will go back into life as valued members of society."