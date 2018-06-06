WATCH: Why the CQ Capras must win this weekend

WELCOME RETURN: Forward Bill Cullen is back for the CQ Capras' must-win game against the Tweed Heads Seagulls on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams says the CQ Capras home game against the Tweed Heads Seagulls is the team's "last-chance dance".

The Capras desperately need a win to keep their season alive. They are sitting 13th on the Intrust Super Cup ladder, and have lost their past five games.

Capras: Kim Williams talks about the importance of the upcoming Capras home game this weekend.

Williams cannot stress enough the importance of this Saturday's game against the eighth-placed Tweed.

"I've tried to build this one up to our players," he said.

"It's pretty well the last-chance dance for us and at our home ground it's a winnable game for us.

"We've just got to make it a must-win, there's no other way for us to look at this game.

"The build-up to this one will be quite intense this week and hopefully we can pull out our best performance."

Injuries have taken a toll on the Capras, with Williams having just 21 players at his disposal for the all-important game at Browne Park.

He today named his 17-man squad but said there could be changes, with fullback Zeik Foster and winger Chanel Seigafo in doubt and having to pass fitness tests later in the week.

Capras fullback Zeik Foster is in doubt for Saturday's game at Browne Park. Chris Ison ROK110318ccapras6

Yeppoon Seagulls players Jamie Minto and Jace O'Neill are on standby for them.

Bill Cullen returns after one week off due to a concussion and will slot into back into the forward pack, replacing Oliver Percy who is unavailable this weekend.

Williams said the Capras were "very motivated" for what will be a tough game against a Tweed outfit bolstered by a handful of Titans players.

He expects the visitors to come out firing after a loss to the Redcliffe Dolphins last weekend halted their six-game winning run.

"Although they got beaten soundly, I would expect them to come back and play with the confidence that they were playing with a week or two before," Williams said.

"Last year here we led them quite comfortably at half-time and threw that game away.

"That's what Tweed are renowned for. They're a gritty team and even when they haven't had the quality personnel they've got now they've always been really hard to beat."

Capras coach Kim Williams: "It would be great to get one for the locals here in Rocky.” Chris Ison ROK020618ccapras2

The Capras last win was against the Northern Pride at Emerald on April 21.

Williams is hoping the team can register another home win.

"It would be great to get one for the locals here in Rocky, they're well overdue," he said.

"The last three weeks we haven't been far off, we've been playing some good footy.

"We've copped last year's top three all in a row and have performed pretty well.

"We're taking some heart from that and we know a win's just around the corner so we'd love to do it this week at Browne Park."

The Capras game is at 6pm. The under-20s play at 4pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Maipele Morseau 7. Blake Goodman 8. Brad Lupi 9. Aaron Teroi 10. Bill Cullen 11. Jerry Key (c) 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jamie Hill 14. Darcy Davey 15. Dave Cowhan 16. Peter Rogers 17. Luke George