Capras have a huge win over Fiji in trial match

It was a one-sided affair as the Central Queensland Capras took on the Fiji Falcons for their first trial match of the 2020 season.

Leading into the match it was reported the Capras were keen to get onto the field after what has been an intense pre-season and rebuilding period.

The scoring barrage started early with the Capras only needing two minutes to find the line.

The scoring came thick and fast with 11 players in the squad sharing in the scoring onslaught.

At the final siren, the scoreboard read 86-0 – an unexpected result for Coach David Faiumu.

“It was great to get our head out,” he said.

“We were happy with the way that we executed some of our plays we’ve been practising.

“It wasn’t the physical we wanted but it was a contest none the less.”

He said the Capras played good disciplined footy despite the temptations to experiment in such a big score margin.

“That was probably the thing I was most proud of tonight,” Faiumu said.

There will be takeaways aplenty for the CQ side following the match according to the coach, who already has his eyes set on preparation for the Broncos showdown.

“The time we did (get tested defensively) there was enough there to cut some clips and show the boys some that we need to work on,” he said.

“Come next week, there will be different pressure, different intensity and speed so there’s enough there for us to takeaway and work on.”

Debutante Jack Pattie impressed Faiumu and he hinted towards a call up for the Broncos match.

Faiumu was wary it was “early days” and said he’d be sure to not get ahead of himself.

Capras Skipper Peter Rogers was also glad to see the team stick to the game plan.

He said the pre-season was the hardest he’s had during his time at the Capras and it was a relief to finally get out on the field.

Fijian co-captain Alexander Marr, who made the day long drive from New South Wales, said “the scoreboard says it all” when asked for a summary on the match.

“We’ve learnt a lot from the Capras,” he said.

“(we learnt) you have to work as a team from the start to the finish and every ball counts.”

He said the night was plagued by missed opportunities and mistakes.

“We didn’t complete our opportunities and we lost it through our defence,” he said.

They say time heals all wounds, and Marr agrees stating: “given the time, we could get a real gelling team together.”

At the matches end, team colours were put aside while all players and coaching staff formed a circle to indulge in some Fijian singing and prayers – a traditional custom of Fijian sports – before retiring to the sheds for some kava.