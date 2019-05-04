Capras hope to redeem themselves in regional round

DUE FOR A VICTORY: Capras' George Grant. The side is hoping to secure its second win of the season this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras have not had a win since round one this season, but coach David Faiumu is cautiously optimistic about this weekend's clash with Ipswich Jets at Woorabinda.

Despite seven consecutive losses leading up to the round nine clash, Faiumu is hopeful a number of improvements in the team's capitalisation and a CQ-based bout may turn the scoreboard in their favour.

The round was originally meant to be an Ipswich home game, however the team elected to hold the game in the CQ town.

"We were more than pleased when they announced it,” Faiumu said.

"They have aligned with Deadly Choices and other sponsors to promote healthy lifestyles out there.

"They have a pretty strong contingent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, as we do as well, and what better way to celebrate that?” he said.

A number of stalls promoting health and blood checks and community activities will also be planned for the day, along with an under-20s match before the Intrust match kicks off at 3.15pm.

"It will be a family friendly day and I hope locals can come out and support us and we can back up with a good performance and get our season back on track with a win,” Faiumu said.

Woorabinda will become the 100th Intrust Super Cup venue used since the competition began in 1996.

Capras key forward Bill Cullen has still been ruled out of playing due to a back injury but a training session on Friday night was to determine whether Maipele Morseu would be playing.

"Maipele is still touch and go with his knee. Hopefully he can join the team and get the all-clear from his physio and the medical team so we can get him in the mix,” Faiumu said.

"He brings a brilliance not many players possess and we want to get him back out there.”

With Capras currently sitting bottom of the ladder and the Jets in eighth place, Faiumu said the team would be expecting "anything and everything” from its opposition.

"They are a unique type of team. They play a flamboyant type of rugby league and they're really expansive,” he said.

"They chip and chase on the first, third, fourth throws at 20-30 metres, cut out balls and kick-offs. They have a whole bag of tricks.

"Defensively, we have just got to maintain that line, get that ball and put them under pressure.

"That's how we'll approach this game.

"It should work well.”

Another factor will include capitalising on chances.

"They will give us the chance but if we don't capitalise on it and put them under pressure, it will be another long day as it's been for the last few weeks,” he said.

The coach encouraged supports from the surrounding areas including Baralaba and Emerald to come out on Saturday to celebrate, watch the U20s side and support the A-grade outfit.

Check out the action

When: May 4 at 3pm.

Intrust Ladder

1. Sunshine Coast Falcons

2. East Suburbs Tigers

3. Burleigh Bears

4. Wynnum Manly Seagulls

5. Norths Devils

6. Townsville Blackhawks

7. Tweed Head Seagulls

8. Ipswich Jets

9. Mackay Cutters

10. Redcliffe Dolphins

11. Northern Pride

12. Souths Logan Magpies

13. Central Queensland Capras