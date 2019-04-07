Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

MR CONSISTENCY: Aaron Pene has been one of the CQ Capras' best this season and will lead the charge against on Sunday against Easts Tigers.

MR CONSISTENCY: Aaron Pene has been one of the CQ Capras' best this season and will lead the charge against on Sunday against Easts Tigers. Allan Reinikka ROK300319acapras3

RUGBY LEAGUE: Eradicating errors and a better start will be key for the CQ Capras when they tackle the ladder leaders today.

The Capras take on the unbeaten Easts Tigers at Langlands Park at 1.10pm, with the game televised on Channel Nine.

The head-to-head is very much in Easts' favour at 32-10, with the Capras having five losses and a draw in their past six visits to Langlands Park.

But Brisbane has proven a happy hunting ground for the team, which scored an impressive win there over the Souths Logan Magpies in round one.

Capras' coach David Faiumu said today's game presented a challenge but it was one his players were looking forward to.

"Spirits are high and everyone's keen to rip in and test themselves against the big boys, one of the big teams in the Q-Cup,” he said.

"I'm really upbeat. I'm excited because we get to play the guys who are leading the competition.

"It will be a big test for our players but it's a chance to see how we fare against a pretty handy opposition.”

CQ Capras's forward Eddy Pettybourne remains sidelined with injury. Jann Houley

The Capras came into the season boasting more than 450 games of NRL experience courtesy of Matt Wright, Eddy Pettybourne and Dave Taylor.

Unfortunately, Faiumu cannot draw on that this weekend, with Wright suspended and Pettybourne and Taylor both sidelined with injuries.

The Capras are also without second rower Bill Cullen, who is battling a back injury.

As a result, Faiumu has had to call on some of his less experienced recruits earlier than he anticipated.

"We're looking to these young guys to get us through this tough period,” he said.

"They have limited experience at this level but I'm really proud of how they are handling themselves, how they are picking themselves up after a few losses and turning up to training with a great attitude.

Coach David Faiumu: "We're looking to these young guys to get us through this tough period.” Allan Reinikka ROK150818acapras1

"It's just execution at the moment, it's not quite there but that will come with time.

"These fellas are going to be better for these runs and the more they play at this level the more experienced they get.”

Faiumu said the Capras could not afford a slow start against Easts, and they had to rectify the errors that were resulting in early scoreboard pressure.

"If we can hold on to the ball a bit better, complete our sets and throw some genuine shape at the opposition defence then the cycle is looking a bit better for us.

"We need to be more clinical, a lot smarter and much safer with our hands and where we're handing over the ball.

"If we can get our start to the game right and each bloke delivering on his job, it will go a long way to setting us up for a great Sunday afternoon battle and with the result we are after.”

CAPRAS SQUAD