Capras key signings to play in first pre-season trial today

BIG NAME: Matthew Wright, pictured scoring a try for Manly against the Roosters, will line up with the CQ Capras for the first time this weekend in a pre-season trial in Bundaberg. DAVID MOIR

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras will play their first pre-season trial game this weekend and coach David Faiumu says they are ready to go.

Faiumu will take a 24-strong squad - including ex-Manly Sea Eagle Matt Wright and former Rabbitoh Eddy Pettybourne - to Bundaberg for tonight's clash against Wynnum Manly.

The Capras will boast more than 450 games of NRL experience this season courtesy of Wright, Pettybourne and Dave Taylor.

"The boys are travelling well. They've been training consistently and their efforts have been good,” Faiumu said.

"We've only got two trials this year which is not ideal, therefore I have to play the majority of my squad and have a look at them.

"I will be putting them in different combinations and different positions and see how they fare against a decent opposition in Wynnum.”

Coach David Faiumu: "There are a few positions that I need to have a look at.” Allan Reinikka ROK150818acapras1

While Faiumu already has a "fair idea” of the make-up of his starting 13 for the Intrust Super Cup season, he says the trial games will give all players the chance to press their claims for selection.

"There are a few positions that I need to have a look at and I'll be doing that over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

"I will get to find out about a few players that I don't really know about and see how they play, see their attitude, their desire, their will and their commitment.

"I want all the players to stick to the themes of our pre-season training and all of our core principles and to express themselves at the same time.

"I want them to show me their talents.

"It's all about hard work and effort and that's what I want to see in their performance.”

Faiumu said the Capras big-name recruits had settled in well at the club.

"They're all experienced at playing at different levels and moulding into different environments and teams,” he said.

"It didn't take long for them and they're leading the way in terms of the team culture and camaraderie.

"I'm also impressed by some of the local lads who have come from the Rockhampton A-grade level and stepped up reasonably well.”

Faiumu said the most hotly contested positions were the halves.

Capras halfback Jack Madden. Matthew McInerney

"We've got some experienced halves in Maipele Morseau, Jack Madden and Aaron Teroi and they're pretty dominant in those positions,” he said.

"But we've got a couple of young fellas in Ryan Flintham and Jack White who are pushing those guys each and every session. They're working hard to develop their game and get better at what they do.”

Faiumu is expecting a fast-paced game against Wynnum on Saturday.

"I don't know too much about all of their individuals but I know they've always been a strong outfit,” he said.

"They've got some youth in their side and youth normally brings spark and power and speed.”

The Capras' will play Wynnum in three grades at Bundaberg's Across the Waves on Saturday - the under-18s at 3pm, the under-20s at 5.15pm and the ISC team at 7pm.