Capras lack finishing touch in round four against Seagulls

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a night of upsets, with the Central Queensland Capras younger squad lacking that crucial polish to pull off the Intrust Super Cup round four win over Tweed Heads Seagulls on Saturday night.

The final score came down to 26-12 and coach David Faiumu was noticeably crestfallen.

Missing some key players in Matt Wright and Bill Cullen, as well as 'Coal Train' Dave Taylor, the team was short of the "polishing touch”, and was unable to grind out a win or "put the opposition under the pump”.

Kainoa Gudgeon stepped in to fullback and Gladstone Valleys product Eli Noovao debuted on the wing.

"There was an improvement (in the second half) but we're still not quite there yet,” Faiumu said.

"I asked the group of lads to put effort in and I think they've done that but they couldn't mount enough pressure to put some points on Tweed and put them under the pump.

"When they had the opportunity, they didn't take it.

"There were seven tackle sets a couple of times there, we have an intercept there, and the guys looked a little gassed there in the last five minutes.

"I thought we lacked a bit of shape.

"We could've thrown a little bit more at them on our try line there in the last five to 10 minutes.”

After trailing 18-0 in the first half, Capras' Gudgeon scored and Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga converted, taking the score to 18-6.

The Seagulls fired back with a penalty goal and were chased down in the second half, with Capras' renewed vigour helping them to close the gap when Aaron Teroi scored in the 58th minute.

"We need to be happy to lead the ball in uncomfortable positions for the opposition and make them work really hard coming out of their end,” Faiumu said.

"In the first half we had three kick errors for three tries or something like that. We can't start a game like that.

"We made some pretty crucial errors there in the first half. We were battling right from the start there and we need to learn and improve from that.

"We need to improve on grinding out a win and not letting teams off the hook so easily.

"It's a tough competition and if you're off your game, you're going to get found out.”

Despite the disappointing outcome, Faiumu said he was impressed with front rower Aaron Penne's performance.

"I said to the boys at half time, 'if we had 17 guys with the same attitude, mindset and approach to how they play a rugby league game as Aaron Penne does, we wouldn't be 18 down',” Faiumu said.

"I thought he was superb. Eli Noovao only had one error, one knock-on, but the rest of his game was superb. I liked what I saw.

"He's one game into the Queensland Cup and will get better as he plays.

"Gudgeon was off his game tonight. He's played four games in the Cup and the more games he plays, the less of those errors he'll make.

"That comes with being in that situation and having that experience.”

Faiumu said despite how "keen and energetic” the younger players were, frustration from the older players came off the back off their mistakes.

"We have (character) in abundance. They're resilient. If they play enough of these games, they will learn,” he said.

"I'm still proud of the boys and the youngsters who played. I'm just not proud of the little errors they made.

"They'll come back bigger and better for the opportunity they've been given.

"How long I give these opportunities for the youngsters, time will only tell. We don't have a massive squad. What we've got is what we've got.”

Saturday's squad is expected to be the same that will compete against East Tigers, who are currently top of the table.

"We don't have any more troupes coming back,” Faiumu said.

"This is the team I'm likely to play next week.”

There were three forced interchanges on Saturday night, with Jamie Hill, George Grant and Aaron Penne taken off the field.

Tweed Heads' coach Ben Woolf said he expected a tough game against the home team, and the wet conditions added to the tough, physical bout.

"We started rolling really well and we got a few tries off kicks,” Woolf said.

"Capras came out and dug in in the second half and made it really tough for us.

"They just controlled the ball a bit better than us and we made a few errors. They kicked in behind us and made us come off our line.

"That put us under a bit of fatigue and they got back on top.”

Woolf said the loss of good key players in Wright and Cullen in the Capras' line-up didn't help.

"They had a good toughness tonight and it would've been easy for them to fall away late in the game but they didn't do that,” he said.

"They came back and probably got on top in the second half, which I think is a good effort.”