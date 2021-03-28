Capras lament ‘another one that got away’

CQ Capras skipper Jack Madden (left) with Lachlan Hubner after the team's 18-all draw with the Northern Pride in Round 2 of the Intrust Super Cup.

Lachlan Hubner is taking his promotion to Intrust Super Cup in his resolute stride.

After a strong showing on debut, the talented lock backed it up with a man of the match performance in the CQ Capras 18-all draw with the Northern Pride on Saturday.

The 1500-strong crowd at Rockhampton’s Browne Park was treated to an enthralling clash.

LOOK:IN PHOTOS: 1500 flock to Capras first home games of 2021

But, for the second week in a row, the Capras surrendered a half-time lead, unable to score a try in the second half.

Hooker Treymaine Brown had the chance to snatch victory with a tough penalty kick on the full-time hooter but his attempt fell short.

Tries to winger Maika Tudravu, skipper Jack Madden and bench forward and debutant Charles Sheppard had the Capras up 16-6 at the break. 38m, 1m in for touch, it was a big kick

The Pride scored in the 65th minute to narrow the gap to four points but Brown landed a penalty to extend the Capras lead to a converted try heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Pride crossed again in the 73rd minute to level things at 18-all, where the scoreline would stay.

Madden said it was disappointing not to get the two points.

The Capras were beaten 28-18 by Tweed Heads Seagulls in round one after leading 18-6 at -half-time.

“We’re not happy with a draw, it’s another one that got away, same as last week,” Madden said.

“We just made too many errors in the second half… and that hurt us.

“If we complete better in that second half, I think we come away with the win there.”

Footy fans packed into Rockhampton's Browne Park for the CQ Capras first home games of the 2021 season.

But Madden was confident the best was yet to come for the team.

“It’s a pretty new squad, new coach so we’re going to keep better,” he said.

“We’ve got pretty of confidence in this team, we know we can compete with any team and that showed here tonight.

“I don’t think anyone had a bad game, everyone played pretty well, we just need to be better in those little areas and that will help us in winning the game.”

Madden said Hubner had been “outstanding” in his first two ISC appearances.

“He’s going to be here for a long time, you can see that, he’s a quality player,” he said.

Hubner said he was relishing the opportunity that had been handed to him by coach Guy Williams.

“I’ve been working really hard on my game and my fitness,” he said.

“It’s definitely a big step up - a lot quicker, a lot more physical - but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Results from Saturday’s games at Browne Park

Intrust Super Cup

CQ Capras 18 (tries Maika Tudravu, Jack Madden, Charles Shepherd tries; conversions Treymaine Brown 2) v Northern Pride 18 (tries Tom McGrath, Shawn Bowen, Jayden Hodges; conversions Tom Steadman 3)

Mal Meninga Cup

CQ Capras 24 (tries Jai Hansen, Matthew Hill 2, Coby Williamson 2; conversions Peyton Jenkins 2) d Sunshine Coast Falcons 10 (Jackson Russell, Ryan Hargreaves; conversions Ryan Hargreaves)

Harvey Norman under-19 women

CQ Capras 12 (tries Alenna Whipp, Lillian Yarrow, Taleigha Leefe) d Sunshine Coast Falcons 0

