Capras legend Guy Williams takes on coaching role

Guy Williams will coach the Norths Devils under-18 team in the Mal Meninga Cup. Warren Lynam

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Capras' stalwart Guy Williams has been appointed coach of the Norths Devils under-18 team.

The 34-year-old will guide the young brigade in the Mal Meninga Cup, Queensland's premier under-age competition which kicks off in March.

Williams has a wealth of experience to impart.

He has played 238 Intrust Super Cup matches, making him the sixth most capped player in the history of the competition.

He started his ISC career with the then CQ Comets (now the Capras) in 2002, clocking up 216 games with the club before moving to Brisbane and playing his 15th season with the Norths Devils in 2018.

Despite taking on the coaching role, the hard-working forward has not called time on his playing career.

"I haven't made a decision yet, I still might be able to add to those numbers,” Williams said.

"Coaching is something I've always thought about. I'm grateful for this opportunity because I can get a taste for it and see if coaching is for me.

"The thing is it's a short season; it's six weeks plus finals. It will be finished in early May so there's an opportunity to play the back end of the season, even if I start with Valleys in the BRL and see what happens from there.”

The move to Brisbane has proven a positive one for Williams.

He said he was loving the lifestyle, the change of club had helped freshen him up on the football front and he was relishing his teaching job at Wavell State High School, where he is involved in the rugby league program.

Williams is excited to take the coaching reins from Troy Bishop, who took the team to the grand final last year.

He said he was learning a lot from the club's coaching staff, in particular ISC head coach Rohan Smith.

Williams said he was looking forward to the challenge and was taking a holistic approach in his coaching role.

"We're a development club so the focus isn't necessarily on results or winning a premiership,” he said.

"I feel that my job is to help these kids to be the best that they can be.

"I want to make them better people, as well as better footballers.”