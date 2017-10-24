Capras legend: 'I'm not One Nation's man'

Guy Williams says he's not running for One Nation.

UPDATE 11AM: CQ Capras stalwart and former Brisbane Broncos player Guy Williams has dismissed suggestions he's One Nation's candidate for Rockhampton.

Guy WWilliams, who recently announced his decision to relocate to Brisbane at the end of the year, said he'd taken a few calls from people after news broke that Pauline Hanson's political party was understood to have preselected a former Bronco to contest the seat.

"I've had a few people calling me after The Bully put that story online,” said Williams, who played five game for the Broncos in 2009.

"It's defintely not me.

"I don't know if my beliefs sit with One Nation's policies.”

He said he's spoken to another local former footy legend Scott Minto, who told him it wasn't him either.

Former Bronco Scott Minto. Sharyn O'Neill ROK020513sminto3

"He could be bluffing, but he seemed pretty adamant,” Williams said.

The Morning Bulletin has left messages with Minto.

Williams speculated the only other former Bronco who still lived locally was PJ Marsh.

Queensland footy star PJ Marsh. Tom Gillespie

The Bulletin is making attempts to contact Marsh.

EARLIER: ONE Nation is understood to have preselected a former Brisbane Bronco to run in the seat of Rockhampton in its bid to wrest the electorate from Labor and hold the balance of power at the looming poll.

It comes as voting continues in Labor's bitter preselection battle to replace former Palaszczuk Government Minister Bill Byrne in the central Queensland seat.

Mr Byrne is retiring at the looming election due to health reasons and fears about the potential for One Nation to claim the seat are fuelling a push for Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow to be preselected over the Old Guard's pick public servant Barry O'Rourke.

Senator Pauline Hanson is yet to reveal who she will run in the seat - a proud rugby league area - but confirmed it was a former Broncos player with throng connections to the mining sector and sporting groups.

"I've known this candidate for a number of years now, staying with him and his family on numerous occasions when I've flown into the area," she said.

"He's a wonderful family man, modest when he talks of his achievements and has a very strong understanding of what the region of Rockhampton are in desperate need of."

She said she believed Rockhampton voters felt Labor had taken the seat for granted.

"I want Central Queensland to hold the balance of power in this next election and Rockhampton and Keppel are key seats to ensuring regional Queensland get a good chunk of funding in the next Parliament".