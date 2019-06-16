Capras level the playing field in round 14 Intrust clash

MAN OF THE MATCH: CQ Capras' Aaron Pene was named Man of the Match on Saturday.

MAN OF THE MATCH: CQ Capras' Aaron Pene was named Man of the Match on Saturday. Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Stepping off the bus in Biloela Saturday afternoon, it was undeniable that Central Queensland Capras had a quiet confidence about taking on the only team they have beaten so far this season.

The round 14 game at Biloela, saw the Capras take on Souths Logan Magpies at Biloela.

When the full-time siren sounded, the result was the Intrust Super Cup's first draw of the season, 24-24.

A reoccurring theme for the Capras, it was a tale of two halves, with the first half showing promise and the second half losing momentum for the CQ outfit.

After defeating Souths Logan Magpies in round one, the CQ side have suffered a disappointing season, losing 12 consecutive games after the season's first bout.

However Saturday's game saw a renewed hope for the side which is currently sitting bottom of the ladder.

There were a couple of changes in the Capras side, with 143-game NRL veteran Matt Wright leaving to join England side, the Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred League 1 and home-grown Bill Cullen moving to Brisbane.

Nathan Bassani also played his 50th ISC game for the Capras after debuting in 2017 and five-eighth Blake Moore's made his debut in the Cup.

Capras opened the scoring in the first 16 minutes, with BJ Aufaga-Toomaga scoring the first try.

The CQ side followed it up with two more tries by Ryan Jeffrey and Aufaga-Toomaga in 10 minutes.

Magpies returned fire, bringing the half-time score to 16-6.

After a sleepy first half, Magpies were determined to prove themselves and led the charge in the second with two tries in the 54th and 60th minute.

Capras' prop Aaron Pene added another try to the board in the 70th minute, but Magpies' prop Sam Tagataese crossed the line with four minutes left on the clock.

In the 79th minute, Magpies conceded a penalty goal, with neither side able to break the tie in the final seconds.

Stand-outs included Blake Moore and Isaiah Conway, who delivered great first game performances.

Next Saturday the Capras, take on Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Kougari Oval in Brisbane at 5pm.

Intrust Super Cup Ladder

1. Sunshine Coast Falcons

2. Burleigh Head Bears

3. Wynnum Manly Seagulls

4. Townsville Blackhawks

5. Norths Devils

6. Tweed Head Seagulls

7. Easts Tigers

8. Ipswich Jets

9. Mackay Cutters

10. Redcliffe Dolphins

11. Northern Pride

12. Souths Logan Magpies

13. PNG Hunters

14. CQ Capras