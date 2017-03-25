32°
Sport

Capras make it back-to-back wins at Cbus Stadium

Pam McKay
| 25th Mar 2017 8:18 PM
Gavin Hiscox scored one of the Capras five tries in their win over the Tweed Heads Seagulls.
Gavin Hiscox scored one of the Capras five tries in their win over the Tweed Heads Seagulls. Paul Braven

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras have made it back-to back wins, scoring a 14-point victory over the Tweed Heads Seagulls at Cbus Stadium tonight.

They made a statement last weekend by beating 2016 premiers, the Burleigh Bears, and coach Kim Williams had signalled the importance of building some momentum on the back of that performance.

They did that tonight and, despite a spirited revival from Tweed late in the second half, the Capras delivered Williams a victory in his 100th game as coach in the Intrust Super Cup.

They signalled their intention early with fullback Tony Tumusa running in a four-pointer just four minutes in and they were never headed.

Co-captain Gavin Hiscox extended the lead with the team's second try four minutes later to put the Capras out by 12.

Tweed posted their first points with a converted try in the 29th minute to make it 12-6 at half-time.

The Capras picked up where they left off, with Jack Kavanagh over just one minute into the second half.

Maipele Morseu and Ayden Cooper added their names to the score sheet to extend the Capras lead to 30-6.

Tweed suddenly rallied and ran in two tries in the space of five minutes to trail by 14 points with five minutes to go.

The clock was against them and the scoreline remained 30-16 at the final hooter.

The Capras are on the road again next weekend for their Round 5 clash against the Norths Devils.

