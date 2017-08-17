32°
News

Capras need to get the jump on Magpies: Williams

Pam McKay
| 17th Aug 2017 6:08 PM
Coach Kim Williams is hoping hooker Krys Freeman will re-sign with the Capras.
Coach Kim Williams is hoping hooker Krys Freeman will re-sign with the Capras. Allan Reinikka ROK130517acapras6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams says a good start is crucial for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in their clash against the fifth-placed Souths Logan Magpies on Sunday.

The Capras are coming off a bye, while the Magpies are coming off a heavy loss to Easts Tigers last weekend.

Williams named an extended squad for the Round 24 clash at the Magpies home ground, and indicated he would look to bulk up his bench to counteract the opposition's sizeable forward pack.

"They're a strong and pretty athletic and skilful side,” he said.

"Playing at their home ground I think that's the key. If you don't get a good start down there they're very hard to beat.

"We need to jump the gun and get a great start, come out and make sure we're the more enthusiastic team early on and try to maintain that.”

Williams said the Capras needed to produce an 80-minute performance, something they had struggled in the latter half of the season.

The Capras have not registered a win since Round 12 against the Northern Pride.

Their nine-game losing streak has them sitting 13th on the Intrust Super Cup ladder, one point behind the Northern Pride and one ahead of Tweed Heads Seagulls with just two games to play.

Two wins to round out the season would ensure they avoid the wooden spoon, and provide a good psychological boost for the squad heading into what will be another tough pre-season come November.

Player retention and recruitment is a focus now for Williams.

"We've communicated with all the players, they know what's going on and where the process is at.

"It will happen pretty quickly over the next fortnight - we'll announce who we've retained and some recruitment targets.”

Williams said offers had been made to several "priority targets”, including hooker Krys Freeman who is the Capras representative in the running for the XXXX People's Choice Awards.

"We know our club's got a lot to offer on and off the field and I'm confident the players or the vast majority of them that we want to keep here will stay and I'm pretty sure we'll get some quality recruits in as well,” he said.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Tony Tumusa, Ken Tofilau, Nathan Bassani, Samuel Smith, Chanel Seigafo, Maipele Morsea, Jack Madden, Oliver Percy, Krys Freeman, Jack Kavanagh, Liam Pickersgill, Guy Williams, Gavin Hiscox, Lance Kuveu, Luke George, Junior Kirisome, Phill Nati, Joshua Johnston, John Filipo, Nathan Young

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
National fashion giant reveals Rocky opening in 2 days

National fashion giant reveals Rocky opening in 2 days

Four big labels under one roof at brand-new store in popular Rockhampton shopping centre.

31 mining, resources jobs you can apply for right now

There's dozens of jobs available in the mining and resources industries now.

Jobseekers have dozens of roles to apply for.

BREAKING: Plans unveiled for national sports store in Yeppoon

Co-owners of new Yeppoon sports store Sportmans Warehouse Erin Kruse and Anne Fursman are proud of their new venture.

No more drives to Rocky for major brand sports equipment

Macca's man thought cops were crims attacking him

Cops fired shots at a former Gladstone man Zachariah Hewitt who later told police he thought they were criminals attacking him.

Police shot at Hewitt's car after he drove at police and cars

Local Partners

Nebo road safety memorial approved

THE project to fund and erect a lasting memorial to road safety advocate and community stalwart has been achieved.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Broken road is sending sacked Cook Colliery worker broke

STILL WAITING: Wayne Bradshaw and his neighbours have been waiting for months for council to fix Aremby road.

It's cost him $2000 in repairs over the last 12 months.

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton at the weekend in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.

WATCH: Drag queen's hilarious marriage equality message

Fun Fair and Open Day at Uni

CELEBRATION: CQUniversityâ€™s Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington is looking forward to getting into the groove of 1967 in celebration of the institutionâ€™s 50th anniversary.

CQUNI'S turning 50 and everyone's invited to Fun Fair and Open Day.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

Sensational 1 Acre Lifestyle Block With Breathtaking Views

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Grab your car keys TODAY and take a leisurely drive to 15 ... $205,000

Grab your car keys TODAY and take a leisurely drive to 15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby - Tanby Heights Estate - to see this new fantastic elevated location for your...

Convenient Location Priced To Sell

80 Derby Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $220,000

If you've been looking for an affordable home, than this one's for you! Located centrally on the southside, this property is only a short distance to schools...

See for miles! Build your dreams here

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots ... $205,000

Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots are getting harder and harder to come buy. There has never been a better time to buy than right...

Lot 38 Snow Gum Street, Forest Park

10 (Lot 38) Snow Gum Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $168,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 38, a well-proportioned 705m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $199,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $199,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

Perfect 1st Home Or Investment

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Centrally located with easy access to schools, shops, public transport and Rocky's eateries, this highset refurbished home is just waiting for your finishing...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Low Maintenance Brick and Colourbond Home Returning 4.3% Gross

11 Mahogany Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $398,500

This Norman Gardens home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and double lock up garage is returning $330 per week with a lease in place to March 2018. Features...

Quiet and Private

27 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $280,000

If you've been looking for a nice quiet street in a sought after location, then this one is for you. This very much loved home has 3 good sized bedrooms, an office...

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property