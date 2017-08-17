Capras need to get the jump on Magpies: Williams

Coach Kim Williams is hoping hooker Krys Freeman will re-sign with the Capras.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams says a good start is crucial for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in their clash against the fifth-placed Souths Logan Magpies on Sunday.

The Capras are coming off a bye, while the Magpies are coming off a heavy loss to Easts Tigers last weekend.

Williams named an extended squad for the Round 24 clash at the Magpies home ground, and indicated he would look to bulk up his bench to counteract the opposition's sizeable forward pack.

"They're a strong and pretty athletic and skilful side,” he said.

"Playing at their home ground I think that's the key. If you don't get a good start down there they're very hard to beat.

"We need to jump the gun and get a great start, come out and make sure we're the more enthusiastic team early on and try to maintain that.”

Williams said the Capras needed to produce an 80-minute performance, something they had struggled in the latter half of the season.

The Capras have not registered a win since Round 12 against the Northern Pride.

Their nine-game losing streak has them sitting 13th on the Intrust Super Cup ladder, one point behind the Northern Pride and one ahead of Tweed Heads Seagulls with just two games to play.

Two wins to round out the season would ensure they avoid the wooden spoon, and provide a good psychological boost for the squad heading into what will be another tough pre-season come November.

Player retention and recruitment is a focus now for Williams.

"We've communicated with all the players, they know what's going on and where the process is at.

"It will happen pretty quickly over the next fortnight - we'll announce who we've retained and some recruitment targets.”

Williams said offers had been made to several "priority targets”, including hooker Krys Freeman who is the Capras representative in the running for the XXXX People's Choice Awards.

"We know our club's got a lot to offer on and off the field and I'm confident the players or the vast majority of them that we want to keep here will stay and I'm pretty sure we'll get some quality recruits in as well,” he said.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Tony Tumusa, Ken Tofilau, Nathan Bassani, Samuel Smith, Chanel Seigafo, Maipele Morsea, Jack Madden, Oliver Percy, Krys Freeman, Jack Kavanagh, Liam Pickersgill, Guy Williams, Gavin Hiscox, Lance Kuveu, Luke George, Junior Kirisome, Phill Nati, Joshua Johnston, John Filipo, Nathan Young