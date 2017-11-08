Capras new boss shares his vision

'EXCITED AND PRIVILEGED': CQ rugby league identity Peter White is looking forward to his role as CEO of the CQ Capras.

'EXCITED AND PRIVILEGED': CQ rugby league identity Peter White is looking forward to his role as CEO of the CQ Capras. Chris Ison ROK081117ccapras4

RUGBY LEAGUE: Peter White has kicked plenty of goals in his rugby league career.

The 54-year-old is now preparing for one of his most exciting challenges - as CEO of the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras.

Capras new CEO: Capras new CEO Peter White

Capras' chairman Bert Borland today announced the appointment of White, who will start full-time with the club on November 27.

It came after the departure in September of Dominique McGregor, who had held the position of CEO since April 2016.

White's arrival also heralded another major development, with the Capras set to sign an MOU with NRL club, the Penrith Panthers, hopefully within the next month.

While the alliance will not see Panthers players lining up for the CQ club, it will mean Capras recruits have access to the same high-performance coaching employed at Penrith and the opportunity to train and trial with the Sydney club.

The CQ Capras will play a pre-season trial against the Brisbane Broncos in Theodore in February. DAVE HUNT

And there was more good news, with Capras locked in for a pre-season trial against the Brisbane Broncos in Theodore on Saturday, February 10.

White said he felt "excited and privileged” to be stepping into the CEO role.

"It was always a privilege for me to wear the colours for CQ on the field and now I have the privilege of doing it off the field.

"To be honest, it's a dream come true for me.

"The bottom line is it's my passion for the Capras to be the shining light that it's capable of being.”

White has been associated with Capras for more than 30 years as a player, coach and board member.

He said his first priority was to get the club's front office in order.

"We have to get that right. This gives the players and coaching staff the best chance of success on the field,” he said.

"We get this right and we become a brand all of Central Queensland can be proud of.

"We need to stabilise our financial position and this includes re-engaging with sponsors and the community.

"We need to support the people who support us.”

Capras new CEO Peter White: "We need to support the people who support us.” Chris Ison ROK081117ccapras2

White said one of the most exciting aspects of his new role was to ensure the ongoing development of young rugby league talent in Central Queensland.

He said the the QRL's new under-20s competition presented a fantastic pathway for local players which was previously unavailable.

"This offers them a line of sight to the NRL and it's about having our kids out there representing their region, sleeping in their own beds, surrounded by their own family and network of friends.

"I am a strong believer that no matter where they are, whether it's out at Barcaldine or down in Bundaberg, every kid deserves the opportunity to represent our region on the footy field.”

When it comes to on-field performance, White said he was more focused on effort than results.

"Everyone knows that we're the only club, along with the PNG Hunters, that does not get any NRL-aligned players.

"We're up against it right from the word 'go' and we understand that but, for me, it's not just about winning, it's about effort.

"It's about when you put that maroon and blue jersey on that you get out there and you give 100 per cent, not 95 per cent but 100 per cent.

Peter White: "It's about when you put that maroon and blue jersey on that you get out there and you give 100 per cent.” Matt Taylor GLA071117CAPRAS

"That's all we can ask from our players and, at the end of the day, if they give us everything they've got, that's all they can do.

"I do know though that if we have that effort on effort we will be winning games.”

White believes the Capras performance reaches well beyond Browne Park and the club's boardroom.

"I truly believe that because rugby league is so strong in our region that once the Capras are doing well everyone will be doing well and we'll be enjoying things a heck of a lot better.

"We've got some wonderful people involved in our game. I just want to get out and get everyone working collectively in a holistic approach to achieve what we want to achieve.

"That is to give our young ones - boys and girls - the opportunity to play rugby league. They may want to go to the NRL or it might be they just want to play local football - it doesn't matter as long as they are fulfilling their dreams and following their passion.

"I believe that we have such enormous potential, we just haven't come together as a region yet.

"My aim is to get everyone heading in the same direction. Once we do that we're going to have enormous success on and off the field, I'm very confident of that.”