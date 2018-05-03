Capras 'on notice' after weekend flop

Capras coach Kim Williams ahead of the QRL game against Sunshine Coast on the weekend.

Capras coach Kim Williams ahead of the QRL game against Sunshine Coast on the weekend. Chris Ison ROK020518ccapras1

RUGBY LEAGUE: After last weekend's disappointing second-half efforts against Wynnum Manly Seagulls, coach Kim Williams is putting his "forward pack” on notice.

"I'm not happy with the second half on the weekend,” Williams said.

"The video [replay] was like watching a horror story.

"Probably the biggest issue at the moment is we've got players where when we get under pressure, they go away from our process and start trying to fix the problems on their own.

"We had people shooting out of the line trying to put on big hits last week but all they're doing is coming up with missed tackles and hurting us even more.”

Capras' Zeik Foster. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras2

After a "brutal” training session, Williams said the team was determined to improve and focus on what they were doing wrong, rather than what they were doing right.

"Our main focus in following our systems in defence and not going away from them under fatigue and pressure,” Williams said.

"That's been our issue certainly last week and when we lost pretty heavily against Souths Logan.

"We're learning from that. We need to turn it around this week.

Capras' Junior Kirisome. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras3

"It will be a pretty big game for both teams.”

Both Central Queensland Capras and Sunshine Coast Falcons are currently sitting on six points on the ladder and Williams is not content with his side's current placement.

"We've played some good footy,” he said.

"It's disappointing we're on 3-5 instead of 5-3 at the moment.

"I'm not overly happy with the impact that our bench players have been having particularly in the second half.

"We need to start that half well... [last weekend] we let them back into the game in that second half.”

With his sights set on finding that "perfect combination off the bench”, Williams will be utilising different tactics in this weekend's game, including rotations and the amount of minutes each player gets.

Capras' Connor BROADHURST. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras4

"We've used Dave Taylor off the bench for the last couple of weeks but at this stage, we're probably leaning towards starting him this week,” Williams said.

"At the moment, the first 16 are definite but that 17th spot is Aaron Flanagan, Luke George, Tyson White- they're the three we are looking at at the moment.

"It comes down to whether we carry another second rower on the bench or go with another middle player.

"Last week we were beaten through the middle a bit and that's why Aaron Flanagan is in the mix this week.”

Williams said Flanagan has been producing a lot of "energy and courage” for the side and is currently the front runner for the 17th spot.

Billy Gilbert and Jerry Key are also impressing Williams as the "two biggest work horses in the pack”.

Despite being off for two weeks due to a concussion, Gilbert will be returning this weekend.

Capras' Oliver PERCY. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras6

However, Williams is not expecting him to return to his "80-minute player” reputation straight off the bat.

Maipele Morseu was also a formidable force in last weekend's match, proving yet again he was the team's "most dangerous attacking weapon”.

"He played well in local league for Emu Park and come back playing the best footy for this club in his time in the last couple of weeks,” Williams said.

Williams said the Capras can "take some encouragement” from the fact they had previously beaten Northern Pride.

Capras' Brad Lupi. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras7

"They've gone and knocked off the Falcons, so if you want to read something into that, we've got a chance,” he said.

"And we certainly believe that ourselves.”